Talks continue between Trinity College and government officials on future of Science Gallery

Members of the public pass the Science Gallery on Pearse Street

Talks are continuing between Trinity College Dublin and Government officials on the future of the university’s Science Gallery.

The popular Pearse Street centre, which opened in 2008, has incurred substantial deficits in each of the last four years and its closure was recently announced.

However the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media became involved and met Trinity Provost Professor Linda Doyle and some of her officials this week.

As of September 30, the Science Gallery’s accumulated deficit stood at €1.65m, attributed to a sharp decline in grants and philanthropic income since 2017.

The future of the gallery was discussed at a meeting of the Trinity board today, which was advised of the ongoing discussions.

The gallery is part of the international the Science Gallery Network and a university spokesperson said it intended to consult with members of the network on how best to re-imagine Science Gallery Dublin in the future.