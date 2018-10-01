IN just one brief and remarkably straight-to-the-point sentence, 10-year-old schoolboy Kyle Benson, has provided advice to a generation - that children just shouldn’t worry too much about their future.

'Take a bit of time to calm down' - sage wisdom from a (very) young entrepreneur to his own generation

Most of us remember the mantra our parents delivered to us to ‘try your best’ and the schoolboy has delivered this message to his own age group in a very special video clip.

In the heartwarming footage when Kyle was asked did he want to become an entrepreneur when he grew up, he smiled and replied: “I don’t really know what I’ll do but sure I have my whole life ahead of me, so I don’t want to be worrying about that yet.”

Kyle took part in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP) as a pupil at Fybough National School in Castlemaine, Co Kerry, where he and his classmates made bread boxes, candle holders and coasters.

But unlike many children who’ve participated in the initiative to inspire young minds to follow the road to entrepreneurship in future, Kyle stuck very much to his own perspective - that he didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life yet and in fact, that was just fine.

And in his hometown of Keel on the Dingle peninsula, local people are already very familiar with the attitude of the child much wiser than his years.

Kyle helps out, serving customers at his parents’ business, Benson’s Quickpick shop and petrol station in Keel.

And his mother and father Eileen and Aiden, have instilled in him an attitude of “Do your best” but not to worry beyond that.

The schoolboy, who is passionate about maths, Irish history, Irish and PE, plays for Keel GAA Club and for Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club and when he isn’t jumping over the shop wall to practise football or hurling, he’s chatting to customers in the shop.

“My parents always told me to say ‘hello’, to be friendly to everyone who comes in the shop and I guess everyone knows me now,” Kyle said.

And what of the relaxed yet impressive work ethic the schoolboy has?

“I feel people do worry a bit too much,” Kyle told Independent.ie.

In a message not only to other children but also adults, the schoolboy added: “Take a bit of time to calm down, have a bit of craic, it's not all about working hard.”

And what of his future plans? “Over the last few years I might get a particular interest in doing something when I grow up but then it goes away after a while and I change my mind. But I have lots of time.

“The Junior Entrepreneur Programme is hard but not as hard as being an actual entrepreneur everyday.

“That would be really hard. You’d have to employ staff and you wouldn’t want to be doing everything on your own, you’d have to have a good enough business to get by.”

Right now, while he may work hard at school and play hard in sport, the schoolboy is in no hurry to grow up or make big plans for a future he sees as being so far off.

And for many, this tone, will no doubt be a refreshing one in a world that seems to move so fast and place great pressure on the nation’s children to achieve quickly and shine brighter than the rest.

Kyle’s father, Aiden, is a huge Limerick hurling fan and this has rubbed off on the schoolboy. One of his favourite days this year was attending the All Ireland hurling final at Croke Park, where he watched his Limerick hurling heroes take the title.

Kyle’s proud mother Eileen, said: “I brought the children up to do their best and that is all they can do. I watched the video of Kyle talking and he’s so wise in it.

“There’s people round here besotted with Kyle because he’s a friendly, good lad. He hops off the side of the shop wall and is happy playing his hurling and football, whether it is raining, cold or warm.

“And he gives us a hand in the shop, serving customers. He knows all about business from a young age because he’s seen his dad and I running the shop from 7.30am to 9.30pm everyday and we only get one week’s holiday a year.

“The kids come first in our family but running a business is a lot of hard work and Kyle sees that from the shop. We are even here for people if they run out of something on Christmas Day, even though technically we’re closed.

“I’m very proud of Kyle, that he works hard but knows that it isn’t the end of the world if he fails and that the most important thing right now is being a child.”

Kyle has an older brother, Luke, 14, and sister, Laura, 17, who is currently studying for her Leaving Cert.

The Junior Entrepreneur Programme has been a huge success across Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK.

And as well as focusing on teaching children entrepreneurial skills, the scheme’s co-founder, Jerry Kennelly said that even for those children who decided that perhaps the life of business wasn’t for them, that in itself was a valuable learning experience.

