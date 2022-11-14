Swiss-based Irish father returns to former school to encourage students to compete for €200,000 Earth Prize

When an Irish father of four, based in Switzerland, saw his daughter’s picture on the front of a newspaper standing the middle of a school climate march, he decided it was time that he did something big for the environment.

Kildare native Peter McGarry combined the passion that he saw in his own children and their friends with his experience in global financial markets to establish The Earth Prize to create a force for positive environmental change.

Now he is encouraging Irish teenagers to compete for a global €200,000 environmental sustainability competition that he has set up.

Peter McGarry returned to his former school, Naas CBS, to promote the Earth Prize challenge, an initiative of The Earth Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, which he founded.

Writing about the birth of the idea, he recalled sitting in my office in a sleepy town in Switzerland when I heard a commotion outside. I got up to check and then stood there in amazement as thousands of kids marched by my window, taking over the streets and expressing their frustrations and passion about environmental sustainability.

“That evening, I asked my kids what it was all about. They explained the concept of school strikes that had been inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and had spread like wildfire across the globe. The next day, I picked up a local newspaper, finding on its cover a photo of the front of the march, with my daughter standing in the middle! I decided then and there to do something.”

He admitted that not too long before that lightbulb moment, “if someone mentioned climate change or environmental sustainability, I just shrugged.”

Speaking about his initiative today, he said “It can be easy to feel a sense of resignation about climate change and that there is nothing we can do, especially for young people who can have so little control over the decisions being made around them. Yet, I saw the passion young people have for the environment during the school strikes and in talking to my own daughter.

“I knew that through mentoring and access to the right resources, we could take that enthusiasm and channel it to come up with sustainability solutions that can make a difference. The Earth Prize is all about giving young people access to those resources so they can have a positive impact on the world around them.”

The competition, which is open to 13-19 year-olds, rewards teams whose projects have potential to address the environmental problems facing societies across the globe. The winning team receives a €100,000 prize to be split between the pupils and their school, while the three runner-up teams receive €25,000.

Participants also have access to 40 mentors from top universities, and to video-based learning content covering key environmental topics and featuring nine young international environmental entrepreneurs.

Teachers are also in with a chance to be recognized as the Educator of the Year with an award of €10,000.

The Earth Foundation CEO Angela McCarthy said the competition was “all about bringing youth’s unrestricted thinking to the table, inspiring them, helping them collaborate and build networks, and ultimately, turn great ideas into action. We’ve created opportunities for students with a passion for climate change to engage with world-renowned Ambassadors for the environment and showcase their solutions to a global audience.”

Last year, 516 schools across 114 countries and territories took part in the competition and the winning team, in Vietnam, came up with a fully biodegradable sanitary pad made from the peel of dragon fruit - the “Adorbsy pad” . It should degrade in only 6 to 8 months, as opposed to the widely used plastic ones which take up to 800 years to decompose, and clog landfills.

Students in Ireland have until November 30 to sign up at www.theearthprize.org.