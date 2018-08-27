SVP record 20pc increase for help with 'back to school' costs, with delay in government grant putting pressure on families

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) says there is a 20pc increase in the number of calls they are receiving for 'back to school' help.

In a statement issued today, SVP say a delay in the processing of Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance by the Department of Social Protection is placing additional pressure on families with limited incomes.

SVP are expecting to receive some 6,000 calls from parents asking for assistance with back to school costs by the end of this month.

"August is the busiest month for school costs in SVP and calls continue to come in this week from worried parents.

"We know this time of year is stressful for most families as they try to meet the costs of uniforms, books and ‘voluntary’ contributions, and that these costs bear most heavily on families with limited incomes," SVP Social Policy Officer Marcella Stakem said.

The charity singled out Transition Year as particularly expensive for families, with costs per pupil varying between €300 and €900.

"Transition year costs can be significant, particularly if a family has more than one child in secondary school. TY has lots of social and educational benefits for students, but as it becomes mandatory in more and more schools, the Department of Education have to seriously examine how the costs impacts on low income families and put in place measures to promote participation," Ms Stakem added.

SVP is calling for an increase to social welfare payments to families with children over the age of 12, saying these payments should reflect the higher costs faced by parents.

Budget 2019 can alleviate pressure on parents by making child benefit payable until the end of school and reversing the cuts to the Back to School Allowance.

"The reality is that the education system is still seeing the effects of the recession. Capitation grants to schools were cut in 2010, forcing schools to seek ‘voluntary’ contributions from parents for running costs," Ms Stakem said.

"Funding for the School Books Scheme is also inadequate. SVP members report that many secondary schools are not offering the scheme and those that have book rental, typically ask parents to pay a significant contribution of between €100 and €200. It is estimated it would cost approximately €40m per year to have an entirely free school books scheme. This is very achievable, and a good start would be providing an additional €20m in Budget 2019”, she said.

This Thursday, SVP will present to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education and Skills to outline proposals for a funding model that is reflective of the cost of providing a free, universal, and quality education.

