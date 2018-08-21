The Chief Executive of the Higher Education Authority Dr Graham Love is stepping down from his role amid tensions with the Department of Education over funding for third-level.

The Chief Executive of the Higher Education Authority Dr Graham Love is stepping down from his role amid tensions with the Department of Education over funding for third-level.

Surprise as Chief Executive of the Higher Education Authority steps down after 20 months

In a surprise move, Dr Love announced today that 'with regret' that he is going to leave the position after only 20 months in the job.

Dr Love confirmed the news in a brief statement, as he wished the organisation 'every success'. It is understood that he has no immediate career plans.

His statement did not make any reference to the reason for his decision, but it is understood that there have been tensions between higher education sector and the Department of Education.

With the State contribution to third-level colleges down dramatically on where it was a decade ago, the sector is frustrated that the funding issue has not been addressed, while, at the same time, the . Department exerts considerable control .

The Cassells Report three years ago said the system needed an extra €600m a year, but no significant action has been taken on the options outlined.

The funding squeeze is blamed for the way Irish universities are plummeting down international rankings. The ration of staff to students is out of kilter with international norms, while many building and equipment are outdated or falling apart.

In a notice posted on the HEA website, Dr Love “It is with regret that I resign as HEA chief executive. The HEA makes a valuable contribution to higher education in Ireland. In my brief tenure, I have endeavoured to make strategic development a core element of HEA activities.

“I wish the organisation every success in the future.”

Dr Love was appointed to the role in January 2017 and the HEA's Chairman, Michael Horgan, said he has made a considerable difference during that time.

Mr Horgan said: “On behalf of the Authority, I want to thank Dr Love for his significant contribution to the HEA.

“Since joining the HEA, he has overseen the reorganisation of the internal management of the Authority, the production of a new strategic plan and the recruitment of new staff to key positions within the Authority.

“During his term, a new funding model has been developed, a new performance framework introduced and the redrafting of a new legislative foundation for the HEA begun.

“Dr Love has significantly contributed to the development of the higher education system in Ireland and we in the HEA are sad and disappointed that he is leaving, but we wish him every success in the future.

“As a Board we will focus now on continuing the delivery of the HEA workplan, quickly securing an interim CEO and setting about recruiting a permanent replacement.”

He is expected to step down in October.

Dr Love, who is from Dublin, is a UCD graduuate and holds a PhD in cell biology.

He was previously the Chief Executive of the Health Research Board Board, an agency of the Department of Health.

In a statement, the Department of Education said it would like to sincerely thank Dr Love for his contribution to the HEA and higher education sector as a whole and wished him the best for his future.

The statement added that, under his leadership and guidance, the HEA had overseen the implementation of significant reform measures , including a new systems performance framework and the design and implementation of a new funding model for higher education.

“This new model will provide a roadmap for transitioning towards a reformed universal funding model that is more transparent, consistent across higher education institutions and will provide a mechanism to drive future performance and reform.”.

Online Editors