Summer school for up to 80,000 pupils worst hit by Covid

About 80,000 pupils could benefit from a summer education programme, being expanded this year because of Covid.

For children and teenagers whose education has suffered the most, the options include two weeks of summer school, in July or August.

For the first time, the programme is opening up to all 4,000 schools and there is more flexibility about pupil eligibility.

It will be up to schools to decide if they are going to get involved, but additional supports are being made available to encourage uptake.

Read More

Today’s Cabinet meeting signed off on a doubling of the 2020 funding, to €40m, to allow for the significant expansion of the programme, previously known as July Provision.

It is for pupils with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage, including mainstream students

The programme aims to support pupils to re-engage with education, to build their confidence and increase their motivation and promote wellbeing. For some who are at key transition stages, it will help to ensure they can move on in September along with their peers.

Previously, it was available only in special schools and to pupils in special classes in primary schools and DEIS schools, which serve disadvantaged communities.

But, in 2021 all primary and-post primary schools are encouraged to provide summer programmes and the eligibility criteria have been extended to include post-primary pupils with complex needs and children at risk of educational disadvantage.

The Department of Education will provide principals with criteria to determine which pupils are at greatest risk of educational disadvantage for the purposes of eligibility for the scheme.

A home-based summer programme will continue to be available for children with complex needs where their schools are not providing a school-based programme.

The voluntary nature of the school-based programme makes it impossible to determine how many pupils will ultimately benefit, but funding has been provided for 80,000.

That is more than three times the 23,000 who participated last year and, at 80,000, would amount to about one in 12 of all school pupils

Despite all the disruption due to Covid, many eligible students may not relish the prospect of a return to school for two weeks over the summer, but the approach taken differs from a usual school day.

There are five key strands of the programme:

* numeracy and literacy camps in DEIS primary schools

* school based summer programme in primary schools with special classes and special schools.

* home based provision for children with complex needs where no school based programme is available;

* all primary schools may provide a two-week summer programme for mainstream pupils with complex needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

* all post-primary schools may provide a two-week summer programme for mainstream students with complex needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

Extra measures in place this year to encourage participation of schools include reducing the administrative process, funding to schools towards preparation and overseeing of the programmes, earlier payment of school staff and provision to recruit final year student teachers graduating this summer.

Education Minister Norma Foley said Government was “acutely conscious that children and young people did not have access to in-school learning for a long period of time.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone to support and engage with remote learning, not being in school has many adverse consequences. Evidence indicates that it particularly impacts children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage."

Junior Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan said it had been “a very difficult year for students with additional needs who might not have been able to engage with remote learning” and that parents and families had been worried about regression and loss of key skills.”