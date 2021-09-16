Students with disabilities in private colleges to now have access to State supports, after proud father’s Twitter campaign

Dr Tom Clonan's son Eoghan, who passed all six subjects in his Leaving Cert and was offered a place at Dublin Business School

A first-year student has secured college disability supports following a Twitter campaign which was started by his father.

Eoghan Clonan (19) has secured a place to study Liberal Arts at Dublin Business School (DBS) this year.

After receiving his college offer last week, Eoghan’s parents contacted DBS regarding supports for their son. He suffers from neuromuscular disease.

Eoghan’s father Dr Tom Clonan explained that these supports are called Funds for Disabled Students (FDS) and that the college must make the grant application to the Higher Education Authority (HEA) on behalf of the student.

Dr Clonan said the family received a communication from the HEA earlier this week, saying that Eoghan was not eligible for the support because DBS is a private college.

He then took to Twitter and made a public appeal for the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to intervene on behalf of his son and other students who are in a similar situation.

Hi @hea_irl My son Eoghan was offered @DBScollege thru CAO. Your colleagues tell me he will NOT qualify for disability supports as it is a Private College. The supports are for him - not for the college. If he does not receive these supports he cannot go to college @SimonHarrisTD pic.twitter.com/pw3qUjz8xE — Dr Tom Clonan (@TomClonan) September 14, 2021

Dr Clonan said he was contacted by Minister Harris on Tuesday evening and he explained the situation to the minister.

He said he explained that an anomaly exists whereby students with disabilities who attend universities such as UCD and Trinity College Dublin can get FDS but not those who attend colleges which are designated as private.

Dr Clonan said he expressed that is was an arbitrary distinction which was discriminating against Eoghan and one which would stop him from attended third-level.

Eoghan’s disability, his father explained, means he needs a carer who can travel to and attend college with him and who can act as a scribe during lectures.

Dr Clonan said when he spoke to Minister Harris it felt like “one parent reaching out to another.”

“He said I’ll ask my officials about this tomorrow. He spoke to the HEA and they reversed the decision. So Eoghan will get his supports, we hope, so he can go on to college and continue his life’s journey,” he told Independent.ie.

“But more importantly the rule for the operation of the scheme by the HEA has changed. “

Dr Clonan said it has been a “rollercoaster week” for the family and it came after a very difficult Leaving Cert cycle for Eoghan which was severely impacted by the pandemic.

👇Breaking News! Eoghan DELIGHTED to say Minister @SimonHarrisTD has confirmed @hea_irl will provide the necessary Disability Supports for Eoghan to attend College @DBScollege We are also V Proud to confirm that @Education_Ire will change the rule for ALL Students with Disability pic.twitter.com/6ElsfNeZKl — Dr Tom Clonan (@TomClonan) September 15, 2021

“We’ve fought very hard over the years to keep Eoghan in mainstream schools and to keep him in school. Fifth and sixth year were very difficult for him because he’s partially sighted and he’s a wheelchair user.

“He lost a good bit of fifth year because he wasn’t able to engage with the virtual learning and the same in sixth year with the repeated lockdowns – he lost a good bit of those two vital years.

“Despite that he passed all six subjects in his Leaving Cert,” he said.

Dr Clonan, who works as a lecturer in Technological University Dublin, said it was a significant victory for Eoghan and other students who have disabilities but added that it is a struggle that they are all too familiar with.

“We’ve had the experiences over the years where we’ve had to fight for everything. There’s absolutely no doubt about it, Ireland is one of the worst countries in the European Union to have a disability on every measure and it should be the best.

“In fairness to everyone involved, Simon Harris did exactly what is says on the tin. I asked him for help, and he helped me,” he added.

Thank you to @TomClonan & his son Eoghan for their advocacy. Together we have made positive change for students with disability. More to do but a really important step! pic.twitter.com/SyLolEK5B6 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 15, 2021

Dr Clonan’s initial tweet amassed over 4,300 likes and drew 906 retweets.

His post today, sharing the good news that the funding rule has been changed, drew messages of congratulations from scores of individuals and organisations on the social media platform.

Dublin Business School wrote, “Congratulations Eoghan, we are really looking forward to welcoming you to @DBScollege!

“This is a great achievement. At DBS we believe in equity & equal opportunity for all students in pursuing their educational goals.”

