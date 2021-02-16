Students will know their Leaving Cert options before end of the week

Sixth-year students will know their Leaving Cert options before the end of the week.

Intensive talks are continuing between the Department of Education and the education partners about the final shape of assessment this year.

Not enough progress was made to allow proposals to be brought to today’s Cabinet meeting for signing off, which had been the intention.

However, Education Minister Norma Foley indicated she hopes to give students clarity “within days”, and it is expected to be before Friday.

The minister is under pressure to deliver a deal this week and provide certainty to 63,000 Leaving Cert pupils.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the two other coalition leaders Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan were given an update last night.

It is five weeks since the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) called for choice around the Leaving Cert because of the extensive loss of face-to-face teaching time since March 2020 and ongoing uncertainty around Covid.

The discussions are centred around offering a twin-track Leaving Cert, with options around traditional exams and a non-exam assessment that would be a modified version of last year’s calculated grades.

Written exams are scheduled to go ahead on June 9, but the talks are working through issues such as how to complete orals and practicals, which take place around Easter.

They are also teasing out the logistics of the ‘calculated grades’-style option as well as level of choice that will be given to students.

Education Minister Norma Foley is under pressure to deliver a deal this week and provide certainty to 63,000 Leaving Cert pupils. Photo: Frank McGrath

Education Minister Norma Foley is under pressure to deliver a deal this week and provide certainty to 63,000 Leaving Cert pupils. Photo: Frank McGrath

Yesterday’s discussions involved both the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI), which re-entered the process at the weekend after pulling out last Thursday over concerns traditional exams were being relegated to a secondary position behind ‘calculated grades’.

Meanwhile, further progress towards a wider reopening of schools, likely from March 1, is also expected this week.

Pupils with special needs started back last week and more will return from next Monday, with Leaving Cert students the next priority.

The longer Leaving Cert students are out of school, the more difficult it will be to timetable orals and practicals.

The talks on reopening will be informed by the evolving public health landscape, which has improve considerably since the decision to close schools indefinitely last month.

While agreement has been reached on protocols to underpin bringing limited numbers of pupils with special needs, back to the classroom, teacher unions will be seeking updated public health advice around the return of more ­significant numbers.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday the reopening of schools “has to be our first priority” but said it would “need to be done on a phased basis” and that it would “need to be done cautiously”.

He said he had been “very clear our primary concern was around the mobility that was involved in a full reopening and the over one million people that necessitated in terms of mobility and the impact of that on disease transmission.”

He referred to the ongoing talks but said that he was “not going to provide a statement that gets into the middle of those talks”.

