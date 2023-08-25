Students unhappy with a grade can seek a re-check

If a student succeeds in appealing against an exam result, they might get a desired CAO offer in a later round

Hopefully, today’s results will be met with jubilation and a sense of accomplishment by most, if not all, students. For some, however, there may be disappointment and confusion due to unexpected outcomes.

Candidates might feel aggrieved by a grade and want an examiner to remark the exam. There is a lot at stake for Leaving Cert students, particularly with regard to CAO points and entry to third-level institutions.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) offers a rechecking, or appeal, process to ensure fairness and to rectify any errors.

The first thing I would advise a student to do is not panic. CAO Round 1 offers will not be issued until Wednesday, August 30, and they might deliver a place on a hoped-for course.

If a candidate is considering an appeal, they do not have to do so until after the CAO Round 1 offers are released.

Next Tuesday, the day before the offers, students will be able to get more information on the breakdown of their grades, which will be a helpful first step towards a decision whether to appeal or not.

Students can log in to the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) from noon on Tuesday, August 29, when they will be able to see the marks for each component of the exam, such as written, orals, aurals, projects.

They can then see if they are close to going into the next grade band or if they fell down in a particular area that has caused them surprise.

At this stage, the student can decide if viewing a script might be worthwhile to see if there was an error on the examiner’s part.

While is not essential to view scripts in order to make an appeal, I would highly recommend that a candidate do so (see exam scripts article, right).

Students can make an appeal through the CSSP by ticking the Appeal box across from the relevant subject and completing the online application.

Applications for appeals may be made online between 10am on Sunday, September 3 and 5pm on Monday, September 4.

While there is no charge for viewing scripts, there is a charge for each subject appealed.

The SEC has not provided a date for the outcomes of the appeals, but the general aim is to release them before the CAO offer season ends, which this year is October 5.

Candidates could potentially be offered a CAO offer in later rounds if their appeal is successful.

If a student does receive an offer on the basis of a successful appeal, they can decide to accept that offer, stay where they are or defer the offer for a year.

Sometimes candidates are encouraged to defer because of what they have already missed, although they are entitled to take the place in the current year.

If students have missed a hoped-for CAO offer and are considering an appeal, as a guidance counsellor I would advise that they start looking at alternatives, just in case they are not successful. This might be accepting an offer they have received. It might be the only offer they get, and they should consider it as such.

Apart from any new offer a successful appeal may bring, CAO applicants may get a further offer this season if a place becomes available on a course higher up their preference list because someone else has turned it down. Accepting a CAO offer does not prohibit an applicant from receiving an offer higher up their list in subsequent rounds.

Students considering their options can also look at what is still available in higher education, including via Vacant Places on the CAO, Clearing on UCAS, the new tertiary degrees crossing further and higher education as well as post-Leaving Cert courses and apprenticeships.

Guidance counsellors on the National Parent and Student Leaving Certificate Helpline (1800 265 165), which is running from August 25 to September 2, would be a good source of advice for students on this issue.

If students are unhappy with the outcome of an appeal, they are entitled to view their scripts again, including comments recorded by the appeals examiner. If the student is still unhappy with their grade, they can appeal to a panel of Independent Appeal Scrutineers.

Donnchadh O’Mahony is guidance counsellor at Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2