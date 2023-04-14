Students in mica homes ‘opting out of college due to financial pressures’

Teenagers in Donegal whose homes have been affected by the mica scandal are choosing not to go to college to avoid putting extra expense on their parents, teachers have said.

The devastating impact on children and young people of living in defective homes was starkly outlined by teachers from Donegal’s Inishowen peninsula, one of the worst affected areas.

Teachers are suffering too.

Siobhán McCullagh, who teaches at Crana College, Buncrana, said living in a mica-affected home was “a waking nightmare that my colleagues and students awake to each and every day”.

“We have students who are worrying about becoming homeless and living in dreadful unsafe conditions while studying for their exams,” she said.

“Hundreds are waking from their sleep to the unsettling sound of walls cracking and blocks falling as they disintegrate.”

Ms McCullagh told the Teachers Union of Ireland conference that one-in-four staff in her school were living in mica-affected homes and she referred to another school where about 150 students were living in defective houses.

Ms McCullagh said students were choosing not to go to college, or defer their places so their parents could afford to rebuild their home.

She said guidance counsellors reported needing more time to provide mica counselling to students, while “trying to motivate these students toward a positive future is next to impossible”.

“Can you imagine the heartache parents are going through when having to choose between their child’s future or rebuilding their house?,” she said. “It’s heart-breaking, it is not their fault and it should not be a decision any parent has to make.”

Even with the Government redress schemes that have been announced, the latest of which is still not active, families need to put up about €100,000 upfront to rebuild their homes, she said.

Her Crana College colleague, Áine Gallagher, who is living in a mica-affected home, said the heartache, stress and anxiety never stops as you sit in your home on a daily basis where cracks are growing, draughts are impossible to stop and your memories and your family home are crumbling around you.

“My home is meant to be my safe haven where I come home from a long day of teaching,” she said. “It is a living hell not a haven.”

Another teacher, from Moville Community College where a quarter of staff and students are affected by mica, and who is dealing with the problem in her own home, spoke anonymously to the Irish Independent.

“People are deferring college places to help in the family home, but the next year comes and nothing has changed,” she said. “We have children with profound and very specific special needs who are living in mica homes and they’re planning on moving into mobile homes because there is nothing for us to access.”

The mother-of-three said her son sleeps above a crack in the wall wide enough to fit a €2 coin.

The speakers received standing ovations at the conference, which adopted a motion noting the “mental torture inflicted on adults and children impacted by mica” and called for 100pc compensation for homeowners affected.