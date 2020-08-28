'Students have been left high and dry' - shock after sudden closure of fee-paying school in Education Minister's hometown

Jude Pierse (17) from Ballyduff Co Kerry was a 5th year student due to start at Brookfield College Tralee, Co. Kerry on Monday next. Photo: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland

STUDENTS and parents of a private grind school are reeling today after the school announced suddenly on Thursday evening that it has shut down with immediate effect.

Students of Brookfield College in Tralee, Co Kerry - the home town of Education Minister Norma Foley - were due to return to school next Tuesday.

Their plans were thrown into disarray on Thursday evening when the college sent parents an email informing them that the school had been placed in liquidation and has been closed down. This came just weeks after substantial deposits were taken from parents for the coming school year.

Just last week, the school had held an enrolment evening for new pupils and only hours before its closure was announced, the school's management posted on social media that they were looking forward to welcoming students back next week.

By Friday morning, the school’s social media pages and website had also been removed.

The fee-paying Leaving Cert grind school caters for fifth- and sixth-year students and repeat Leaving Certificate students. The sudden and unexplained closure has left many parents out of pocket. Fees are in the region of €5,900 and many families had paid deposits of €1,500.

One such student is Jude Pierse (17) from Ballyduff, near Listowel, who has hopes of studying medicine and now fears for his future.

"I was supposed to be going back to school next week and now I don't know what to do. All the schools are full and are not taking students.

"I want to study medicine and my whole future is blown apart," Jude said.

"They have left students high and dry and have kept our money and offered no support to help us find a new school place," he added.

It is believed that up to 100 students are affected by the sudden closure including international students, some of whom have travelled to Kerry already ahead of next Tuesday's start date.

In the email sent to parents, Brookfield College told students that the company has suffered a significant loss as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and that the college had now “ceased trading”. The company is now in liquidation.

The college said the decline in new enrolments was also a factor.

"With regard to fees, you are now listed as a creditor of the company and the liquidators JPA Brenson Lawlor will contact you," the email stated.

Parents and pupils have been critical of the last-minute email that offers no support or full explanation.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mikey Sheehy, a former student of the school, said that the closure is a “devastating blow” to students, parents and teachers alike.

Education Minister Norma Foley has been contacted in regard to the closure by parents, pupils and local representatives.

"Thoughts must now immediately turn to providing school places to students who had enrolled for the up-coming school year, preferably at schools of their own choice. I have contacted Minister Foley in this regard and have urged her to prioritise these students in order to minimise uncertainty and stress to both students and parents," said Cllr Sheehy.

"Some of the other schools in town are now advising parents to get in touch with them as soon as possible but they are also warning that Covid-19 guidelines and timetabling of subjects will be a major factor."

Brookfield College has been in operation since 1988 and it is understood that the closure will also leave up to 16 staff out of work.

