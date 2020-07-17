Students frustrated by exclusion from discussions for Leaving Cert results date, union says

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has expressed disappointment that they were not included in discussions around the date for the release of the Leaving Cert results before it was announced.

The ISSU’s Rob O’Donnell welcomed the fact that there was now a clear timeline but said the importance of effective collaboration and communication has been pivotal since the closure of schools on March 12th.

He said students were sharing their queries and concerns with the ISSU and the union would seek clarity on matters of concern as soon as possible.

“Students are understandably frustrated that this information has come completely out of the blue through media sources, without a centralised line of communication,” he said.

Mr O’Donnell also expressed concern that the three-week delay in releasing the results will have a negative impact on the ability of some students to prepare for the transition to the next step in their education.

“Since the announcement, concerns have been expressed by students on the difficulties this may cause in securing accommodation and the financial implications this delay could have.

“We expect the Department to work to address and find remedies to these impacts so students may progress to the next stages of their lives."

He said he hoped that there would be a stronger line of communication and consultation between students and other education stakeholders going forward.

