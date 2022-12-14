Students from fee-paying schools still dominate entry to third-level education

Pupils from fee-paying schools continue to dominate entry to third-level, a progression table for the class of 2022 confirms.

Overall, there has been a small year-on-year dip in numbers going to higher education, but that is on the back of a record 2021.

However, a stubborn gap persists between the most affluent students and those from the least well-off backgrounds.

Some inroads made by schools in the Deis scheme for disadvantaged communities as a result of Covid-era inflated grades have not been sustained.

While a place in university or another third-level institution is only one possible post-school pathway, the figures confirm that it is easier for advantaged students to secure those places.

On average, seven in 10, 74pc, of school-leavers went to third level, a slight drop from 76pc in 2021, according to the table.

But it was an average nine in 10 from fee-paying schools, compared with six in 10 from Deis schools.

For pupils from fee-paying schools, the figure is 91pc, compared with 94pc last year, while for Deis schools, it is 59pc, compared with 64pc last year. Gaelscoileanna have maintained their usual strong showing, with an 83pc transfer rate to third-level, the same as last year.

A school-by-school breakdown is published in today’s annual Irish Independent Feeder Schools supplement, which tracks the transfer to higher education of this year’s Leaving Cert candidates.

It is based on State Examinations Commission (SEC) Leaving Cert 2022 ‘sits’ data and first-year registrations in 25 third-level colleges, including two in Northern Ireland.

While the breakdown is not an exact reflection of college progression for the class of 2022 – school-leavers from previous years may be included and some colleges double count – these annual tables show a consistent pattern.

The inequality between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ remains stark and the overall picture is backed up by detailed annual analysis by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) on the socio-economic backgrounds of first year students.

It shows that, nationally, students from the most affluent areas outnumber those from the most disadvantaged areas by two to one.

According to the most recent analysis, on the 2020/21 year, three in four (76pc) affluent students enter higher education straight from the Leaving Cert, compared with three in five (59pc) disadvantaged students.

There is also a strong link between socio-economic background and area of study, with well-off students dominating in high-points courses, such as medicine, with high graduate earning power.

Meanwhile the most disadvantaged students are more concentrated in courses such as child care and youth services, where the CAO points required for entry tend to be relatively low.

In 2020 and 2021, when Covid forced alternative Leaving Cert assessment arrangements, pupils from Deis schools benefited most from the use of calculated grades/accredited grades, based on teachers’ estimated marks.

There was significant grade inflation, extra college places were opened to manage expectations and it led to record CAO acceptances in 2021, particularly more registrations from Deis schools.

Students who might previously have done a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course as a stepping stone to higher education – which is more likely among Deis pupils – went straight to college. There was a dip in PLC registrations in 2020 and 2022.

This year has seen the beginning of a return to more traditional trends.

CAO acceptances were down slightly this year, to 49,459, from the 2021 record of 50,159.

Meanwhile, Solas, the State further education and training agency, has seen a recovery in registrations for PLCs, up an average of 1pc since last year to almost 25,000, although still about 1,500 below the 2019 level.

There is also a big push to encourage school-leavers to take up apprenticeships as an alternative career route and numbers are steadily increasing.

While direct entry to a degree programme is not necessarily the best option for a school-leaver, the Government faces a continuing challenge to deliver equality of opportunity.

The Department of Education seeks to level the playing field by interventions such as Deis, which provides additional teachers and other supports for schools. New criteria saw additional schools included in September 2022.

Meanwhile, colleges are under pressure to improve access for students from under-represented groups, including those who are socio-economically disadvantaged. A plan by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to open direct routes to degrees, outside the CAO, is seen as an important breakthrough in this regard.