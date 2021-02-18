Students can opt for Leaving Cert 2021 choices from March 8

Leaving Certificate students will be able to indicate their exam choices under the twin-track approach to assessment being used this year, from Monday March 8.

The 63,00 candidates have options around receiving accredited grades based on teachers’ estimated marks and sitting traditional exams

Students may do both and, if there is a difference between the grades for any subjects, they will get the benefit of the better grade in each case.

The accredited grades will follow much the same format as last year’s calculated grades and will be based on professional judgement of teachers of what students would likely attain in an exam.

The Department of Education will be issuing guidance to teachers on how to come up with a fair mark.

Similar to last year, teachers’ estimated marks will be subject to a form of in-school alignment to ensure fairness among students and the principal will sign off.

School results will go through process of national standardisation to ensure “as much fairness as possible”, with independent contractors being brought in to assist with that process.

Tenders are being sought for that work from organisations with expertise in this area but it will not be the same contractor as last year.

Crucially, whatever computer algorithm is used for the standardisation process, it will not involve use of a school’s historical performance in the Leaving Cert – so-called school profiling - the issue that sparked major controversy in 2020.

Education Minister Norma Foley ultimately pulled ‘profiling’ from the standardisation process in 2020 because of concerns that it would lead to a downgrading of results for high achieving pupils in schools in disadvantaged areas.

In the event, students in some schools in the fee-paying and grinds sector said they lost out, triggering a series of legal actions, which are still in the courts.

Details of what will be used in the national standardisation computer programme will be agreed with the independent contractor and it is likely to include the Junior Cycle results of the Leaving Cert class of 2021, as happened last year.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) made adjustments to the written papers for 2021 to take account of disruption to education because of Covid.

The changes were made last year and included an element of future proofing. However, in light of the closure of schools since Christmas the situation will be reviewed.

