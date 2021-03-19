Students are sticking with college during the pandemic

Students are persisting with college courses despite the challenges posed by remote learning and Covid-19.

The pandemic has not triggered a rise in drop-out rates, new figures show. Students have generally stuck with their courses and, in some cases, retention figures are well up on previous years,

Covid-related public health restrictions mean most students have not set foot on campus this year, which is particularly hard on ‘freshers’ making the transition to a new life stage.

The progression from school involves a big step-up in independent learning and there were concerns that logging on to lectures from their bedrooms, and the remote nature of the whole experience, would lead to more than the usual number of new entrants giving up.

College projects that involve teamwork required first years to collaborate with classmates that they have met only virtually.

Apart from stepping into the unknown of third-level study without the benefit of face-to-face teaching, first years are also missing out on the important social aspects of campus life.

But despite not having the benefits of being on campus, withdrawal and deferral rates are broadly in line with other years.

The latest data on retention rates was gathered at the end of February, when higher education institutions have a good picture of student intentions.

By February, first semester exams have taken place and anyone seriously considering not continuing would generally have departed the course before such assessments.

There are also important financial considerations: if students drop out after the end of January they are liable for fees for the full year and for much higher fees the following year if they repeat or start a new course.

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science has been engaging with the higher education sector on retention rates since the start of the academic year. While analysis is continuing in some institutions, available data shows first year withdrawal and deferral rates are within plus/minus 2pc of rates in previous years.

“For institutions yet to complete full analysis, the department has been advised that no emerging unusual trends have been identified,” a spokesperson said.

The country’s largest university, University College Dublin (UCD), is reporting a significant increase in retention, which currently stands at 96.3pc for the new entrant cohort. This group is, overwhelmingly, first years but also includes other new entrant undergraduates.

While UCD has seen a steady rise in retention rates in recent years, the jump from 92.8pc last year is well ahead of the norm.

In 2014, UCD new entrant retention rates were 88.6pc; in 2015, 89pc; in 2016, 91.1pc; in 2017, 90.1pc; and in 2018, 91.3pc. A UCD spokesperson said while the figures were higher than ever, they may dip slightly by the end of the year.

According to the most recent data from University College Cork, dating from the end of January, of 3,892 first year students, 86 (2pc), had withdrawn from their degree programme. While that figure may slide, it compares favourably with the usual progression rate among first years in UCC of 94pc.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris welcomed that “retention rates have not fallen this year despite the many challenges third level students are facing.”

Mr Harris said for most students, the college year had been online “and that has not been easy” while opportunities to travel or engage in part-time work were limited. He said they were continuing to work to ensure that supports were available to students, while his Department was engaging with the Union of Students in Ireland on a new group examining student well-being.

“We will act when we receive its findings,” he said.