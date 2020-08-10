Students and staff in contact with confirmed Covid-19 case in classroom would face two week quarantine - report

A new technical report from the ECDC deals with technical aspects of texting and contact tracing in school settings.

Students and staff who spend more than 15 minutes in a classroom with the confirmed case of Covid-19 would face a two week quarantine, according to latest guidance.

In a school setting, such contact would be regarded as ‘close’ and defined as having high risk exposure to infection.

A new technical report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) deals with technical aspects of texting and contact tracing in school settings.

Other ECDC advice on the management of Covid-19 says that close contacts should quarantine at home if possible an , if not possible, respect physical distancing measures and avoid travel.

Students who have been in close proximity to a confirmed case during breaks or sport activities, in the cafeteria, gym or school playground are also defined as close contacts.

And students and staff in boarding schools/residential schools and those sleeping in the same room or sharing a common kitchen, social space and/or bathroom would also be deemed to be at high risk exposure

Meanwhile, low risk exposure contacts in a school setting, including school transport, are defined as students and staff with whom the confirmed case spent less than 15 minutes.

However, the guidance adds that public health authorities may consider some children with a low-risk exposure to a case as having had high-risk exposure, based on individual risk assessments.

It says that public health authorities should define contacts in these circumstances in conjunction with the school authorities and ensure that any decisions are clearly translated and understood by staff, students and guardians.

The focus of the latest ECDC report is to ensure early identification of cases among students and staff in order to conduct contact tracing and to identify infection in students and staff at high risk of developing severe disease due to underlying conditions.

