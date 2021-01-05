‘Student voices aren’t being heard’ - Leaving Cert students ‘stressed out’ awaiting closure announcement

Leaving Cert students say they’re feeling “anxious and stressed” about the possibility of facing exams this summer in the face of a further possible school closure.

The class of 2021 have already missed three months of fifth year with the possibility of schools remaining closed in January also looming this evening.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 are meeting today with the topic of school closures high on the list of discussion, with speculation that schools are to remain closed until February.

Some Leaving Cert students spoke with Katie Hannon on Liveline this afternoon to voice their concern.

Sixth year student Mia McSweeney said student voices were not being heard in relation to their exams and health.

”I’m a bit stressed out to hear the news that schools are closing. Now that England have cancelled the GCSEs, there is a lot of uncertainty.

“Our classes are cut 10 minutes short now to sanitise, and we are sitting in classes with the windows open in the middle of winter. So, even the learning conditions in school are proving as difficult as possible. Online learning can also be really difficult so I don’t think students’ voices are being heard at the minute the way they should be.

“No one is asking how the students feel about going into school at the minute or about what is going to happen in June when it comes to exams, I’m not hearing anyone asking about that. I think it’s a shame as our health is being compromised and so is our mental health.

Mia said her class has only half the course covered in some subjects and said it would be an “unfair representation” of students’ ability if they were to be judged on what has been done so far.

She said her class were getting “fast run-throughs” of some subjects due to time constraints on teachers and said it wasn’t possible to go into the required depth in class.

Mia said the option of predicted grades or sitting the exam if the students weren’t happy with the predicted grades would be “a weight off students’ shoulders”.

Maeve, a Leaving Cert student from Cork, said students sitting exams this year need “clear, concise plans” from government to guide students in the run up to exams which are due to be held in five months’ time.

“We have missed out on a huge chunk of fifth year and might miss out on more of our sixth year learning, so the option of sitting exams [and predicted grades] has to be given to us, really.

“It has been one of the toughest years in our schooling and the lack of physical supports in that bubble is really showing up in students’ mental health. From a government that claims to support mental health as their priority, I think they should offer more supports and have better planning,” Maeve said.

