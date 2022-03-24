Student teachers are not trained to deliver classes in relationships and sex education, says report

Student teachers are not being trained to deliver classes in relationships and sexuality education (RSE), according to a new study.

Almost two in three (61pc) teaching students said they were not receiving enough input on RSE as part of their course.

They reported that the professional preparation they received was ‘worse’ or ‘much’ worse than in other subject areas.

This is despite the fact that nearly all of the students (94pc) intended to teach RSE when they started working.

The same study, carried out at Dublin City University (DCU), also found no explicit reference to RSE in a sample of documents used in teacher training programmes.

RSE is part of the Social Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum for primary school and junior cycle students and is a stand-alone subject at senior cycle.

It has been mandatory for primary and post-primary pupils since the 1990s, but the curriculum is out of date, and previous research has shown that sometimes it is not taught or not taught well.

Many teachers are uncomfortable teaching the subject, feeling they don’t have sufficient expertise, while students complain about the quality of lessons, including content that does not meet their needs.

The latest DCU study, the first of its kind in Ireland, goes a long way to explaining the shortcomings to teaching and learning in the subject.

Researchers from the School of Human Development in DCU Institute of Education explored the provision of sexuality education to student teachers for the Teachers Professional Development and Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) report.

They say teachers play an integral role in enabling children and young people’s right to high-quality, accurate, inclusive, and comprehensive sexuality education.

But lecturers reported minimal time allocation for RSE on teacher training programmes and it is typically a one-off input.

The report calls for a strengthening of the preparation for RSE in teacher training as well as continuing professional development to ensure all children and young people receive school-based comprehensive, inclusive, rights-based education in the subject.

It says there is need to ensure that primary and post-primary teacher graduates are more confident and competent in their roles as providers of high-quality, comprehensive and inclusive RSE.

Dr Catherine Maunsell, a joint leader of the research, said it was “crucial that teachers are adequately prepared to provide appropriate and effective sexuality education to children and young people in our 21st century classrooms”.

Dr Ashling Bourke, who co-led the study, said the research showed that both student teachers and teacher educators were committed to the delivery of RSE, but there were a number of challenges to its provision.

“Children and young people have a right to high-quality, inclusive, and comprehensive sexuality education. Initial Teacher Education and continuing professional development is critical to building teachers’ confidence and competence in the implementation of RSE in schools,” she said.

DCU Dean of Education, Professor Anne Looney, said it was disappointing that one of the findings from the research was that for those preparing to teach, sexuality education was seen as low status with low visibility within their programmes of study.

More optimistically, she added, both future teachers and their teacher educators saw preparation for sexuality education as important for all teachers irrespective of their disciplinary focus.

Apart from patchy teaching quality, student learning in RSE has also suffered from an outdated curriculum, which has remained unchanged for more than 20 years.

A major review by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), which began in 2018, will bring significant changes when the new curriculum starts to roll out over the next year or so.

