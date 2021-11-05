Student rent costs are often ‘at least double the cost of the education’

The irony was not lost as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke about affordable rents for students yesterday while just metres away from student accommodation that costs up to €1,300 per month.

Dublin has some of the highest campus accommodation costs in the country.

Yesterday, 924 student beds were announced for the new UCD Village student accommodation complex – a mix of four- to 14-bedroom apartments with en suite study bedrooms, shared living rooms and kitchens, as well as 60 studio apartments.

For the current academic year, a single en suite bedroom in a six-bedroom shared “penthouse” apartment costs €1,300 per month, more than €10,500 for the period.

If students fancy a slightly cheaper ‘platinum’ bedroom, a single en suite bedroom across four-, six-, seven- or eight bedroom shared apartments, it will set them back €1,252 per month.

In Belfield, rents start at €830 a month. It’s the most expensive accommodation, and the most expensive university student accommodation in the country remains Roebuck Castle at an eye-­watering €1,323 per month, or €10,719 per academic year.

However, students now have the option to live on their own in the Village Studios, for a two-semester cost of over €13,000.

UCD has come under fire for its expensive accommodation before, as have other universities.

In their defence, university presidents have previously argued that decades of underfunding in the third-level sector have left colleges with little choice but to ramp up rents to foot the bill.

When I was in college several years ago, our course coordinator advised us to not work more than 10 hours per week to allow enough time for attending lectures, studying and assignments.

From January 1, the minimum wage will rise to €10.50 an hour. Students who work the advised maximum 10 hours per week would earn just over €100, or around €420 per month.

This is a far cry from meeting rents of over €1,000, a sum many full-time working young professionals would struggle to pay. Maintenance fees in Ireland remain at €3,000 per year for Irish students. More often than not, rents are now at least double the cost of the education itself.

It seems incredible that universities would have no option in seeking funds other than hiking student rents.

Nearly all of Ireland’s universities have on-campus accommodation. Irish universities receive government subsidies, so this accommodation is paid for with taxpayer and student fee money.

Rents for campus accommodation have risen year after year up to last year.

With many lectures over Zoom, universities chose to not increase rents at all.

Universities fall under rent pressure zone legislation, which means that their rent increases will now also be capped at 2pc, under new legislation signed off yesterday.

Housing Minister Mr O’Brien was speaking to the media at the new accommodation blocks in UCD about the need for more purpose-built student accommodation, how rents were too high and what the Government is doing to help renters.

The Irish Independent asked Mr O’Brien if he believed that monthly rents of €1,300 were affordable for students.

“What I’m saying is that we need purpose-built student accommodation,” he replied.

He said outside of Belfield, the rental market in south Dublin is “constrained”.

“Those kinds of figures – I’m not saying they’re affordable, I’m not. Each student and their families will make decisions in that space.”

He said the Government is putting in over €700m in rental supports per year, such as the Housing Assistance Payment and the Rental Accommodation Scheme.

Mr O’Brien said the student grants are in place to “assist students where they need to”.

“I’m here looking at new student accommodation which has been built, which we need,” he said. “I’ve been at pains to say to all universities that we need affordable rents for students, and affordable rents both on campus and off campus.”

UCD did not respond to a query as to why the new accommodation has such high rents and whether the university was of the view that it was affordable.