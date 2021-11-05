| 6.9°C Dublin

Student rent costs are often ‘at least double the cost of the education’

Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand
Dublin has some of the highest campus accommodation costs in the country. Stock image Expand

Gabija Gataveckaite

The irony was not lost as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke about affordable rents for students yesterday while just metres away from student accommodation that costs up to €1,300 per month.

Dublin has some of the highest campus accommodation costs in the country.

Yesterday, 924 student beds were announced for the new UCD Village student accommodation complex – a mix of four- to 14-bedroom apartments with en suite study bedrooms, shared living rooms and kitchens, as well as 60 studio apartments.

