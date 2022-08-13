Student housing crisis: 'We endured extortion, theft, insults, and abuse'

Samira Sikder found a room to rent but still has to travel home every weekend

Samira Sikder is from Bangladesh but grew up in Ireland. She is studying animation at Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) .

‘So many are suffering, they are dropping out or not going to college as they can’t afford to’

The 21-year-old began looking for accommodation near her studies in early May.

“A single-room apartment is more expensive than my family home here in Cork which my parents pay €800 for, not including bills,” she said.

“As a student, we can’t be expected to pay €1,000-€2,000 (a month) for accommodation.”

Ms Sikder said she had come across places that were asking for €200-300 a week but that this is “far too expensive” she said.

After honing in on digs accommodation as the most likely option, Ms Sikder still found it difficult to make it work with her budget.

“One lady was offering her spare room out to students for €800 (including electric bills only).

“They know how desperate students are and so they want to take advantage.

“It caused me a lot of stress and anxiety which made the situation even more difficult.”

After months of searching and applying to “anything and everything”, Ms Sikder found her current home.

“It was for €400 including bills, except the room was available only Monday to Friday. Even though (leaving on the weekends) would be exhausting, I didn’t want to give up on going to my dream college,” she said.

The cost of travelling home each weekend will add €100-€140 per month to her budget, she said.

“The country needs to prioritise its own people and students who are suffering, dropping out of college, or not going at all because they can’t afford to.”

David Cendon

‘We all work, so it’s hard to keep on top of going to viewings’

Arts student Linzi Hardiman (20) and her four housemates face the prospect of commuting from places as far-flung as Wicklow and Achill Island to Galway each day after their landlord left them in limbo.

The five rented an apartment in Galway over the course of the last academic year. They were told it would be used as an Airbnb over summer but that they could return to it this month.

A deposit of €800 was taken from each of the girls, and they assumed they had accommodation secured for their final college year.

But when they contacted the landlord at the start of this month to confirm their move-in date, they were told that the accommodation it had been given away.

“If we had been told back in June, when we first asked about the rent for the following year, we’d have had three more months to look for a place. We’re all working full-time, so it’s hard to keep on top of going to viewings. A lot of the places are already taken,” Ms Hardiman said.

The situation is so dire that one of the housemates is considering deferring her final year due to the long-distance commute every daywould not be a possibility for her.

“It’s been very stressful, but we’re trying to stay positive,” Ms Hardiman added.

Molly O’Connor

‘My landlord switched to long-term letting – now I am paying €115 more a month and it’s a lot of panic’

Media student Andrew Barrett (21) is studying at Munster Technological University in Tralee and put down a deposit for his accommodation in the Kerry Lee Student Village in March.

He was recently informed his accommodation will no longer be available because the house is being used for long-term letting.

With less than a month before the academic year starts, Mr Barrett, who lives in Cloghan, Co Offaly, and more than 50 other students were left in limbo with little hope of finding alternative accommodation.

He has since found a room in a shared house in a neighbouring estate that will cost him €115 more a month.

He was paying €367 a month for his all-inclusive accommodation in Kerry Lee and now is faced with forking out €482 a month on rent and bills.

“The only excuse that we got in the email was that the owners had decided to take back the houses for use of long-term letting,” he said.

“It’s brought along a lot of anxiety that I wasn’t needing. I had started putting some money aside because rent is very expensive and then you’ve the electricity to pay for as well.

“I thought that putting your application in, paying a deposit, was some sort of contract, I suppose. But, it’s just a lot of panic. Now I’m having to pay more for somewhere else, worrying about where to find the money.

“Personally, I think something needs to be done that gives more of a guarantee to students. It’s hard to survive as it is with rising prices and everything.

“But even so, being a student, not really knowing what you’re doing, you need a guarantee that where you’re going to stay isn’t going to get randomly pulled out from underneath you with a month’s notice to find somewhere.”

Molly O’Connor

‘Abusive and exorbitant rents left us homeless’

Andrea Edo (25) and Saul Sanchez (24) are both studying applied environmental geoscience at University College Cork.

The couple, from Spain, first lived in Cork, where it took them two months to find permanent accommodation – a three-bedroom flat for €2,400-a-month.

After nine months, they moved to Dublin where they spent two weeks ‘homeless’, drifting from one Airbnb to the next.

They moved three times, “in which time we had to endure harassment, extortion, insults, theft, abuse of power and psychological abuse”, until they found suitable accommodation.

“We spent two weeks living as homeless, from Airbnb to Airbnb, until we found our current accommodation,” Andrea said. “It goes without saying that apart from how difficult it is to find something for one person, imagine for two, and even more so if you are a couple.”

They currently share accommodation with a girl, each paying €600 a month, a price they say could get you an entire flat to yourself in Spain.

“We had heard that it was very difficult to find accommodation in Ireland, and we were prepared for it, but the truth is that we didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it really is,” Andrea said.

“That’s why we are currently thinking about saving as much as possible and trying to buy something for ourselves –

we can’t be like this every few months, it’s not a life.”

The prices being charged for rent are “abusive and exorbitant”, they said, adding that “everyone has the right to live in dignity and have accommodation”.

David Cendon