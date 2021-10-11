Student grants to increase for the first time in more than a decade

Norma Foley is a winner in the annual struggle for allocations.

The first increase in student grants in more than a decade will be announced in tomorrow’s Budget.

Agreement has been reached on raising grant levels as well as changing the eligibility criteria to allow more students to fall within qualifying income thresholds.

Ahead of the budget, intense negotiations are also continuing on how far a student’s home has to be from their college in order to receive a grant payment, known as the “non-adjacent” rate.

Student grants took a hammering in the 2011 Budget, at the height of cost-cutting, and have never recovered.

The grants scheme is administered by the centralised agency Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi), and the changes follow a major review initiated by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has been clamouring for reform of the scheme arguing that cost is the biggest barrier to participation in third-level education.

Student leaders around the country have said that, this year, there has been a notable increase in requests for financial and food assistance, which is being attributed to the soaring cost of accommodation.

Meanwhile, colleges are receiving increased funding of €22m to support student mental health and well-being.

The Student Assistance Fund, which allows colleges to support students who are struggling financially, has almost doubled this year from €9m to €17m.

Students can apply to the fund to help with costs such as books and class materials, rent and other utility bills, food, essential travel, childcare and medical costs.

A further €5m – on top of €5m awarded last year – is also being made available for student counselling services and the roll-out of innovative mental health and well-being supports for students and training for staff.

Mr Harris said students had endured an “incredibly difficult 18 months due to Covid-19. They are now back on campus but they still need significant support – financial and other. The long-term impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health has the potential to be significant.”

Colleges have been advised of their individual allocations, which is part of a €105m package announced in July to support the return to on-campus activity.

Also confirmed last night was major recruitment in Education, making minister Norma Foley a winner in the annual struggle for allocations.

An extra 900 Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) will be recruited, an extraordinary increase in a role that did not exist in 1997, but which today sees a couple in every classroom.

Separately, and in a more specialised area, 300 Special Education teachers will be recruited, a major Government commitment to support families and students alike.