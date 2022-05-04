Student college fees to be decided by ministers during Budget negotiations

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, pictured at the Wexford campus SETU celebration day for staff and students following the establishment of South East Technological University on 1 May.

Student college fees will be decided each year by ministers during Budget negotiations as part of third level funding reforms.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris today declined to be drawn on by how much he expects the annual €3,000 fee to reduce.

He said that the minister for further and higher education will have to publish a paper on how much the fees could be reduced by.

“I can’t give you a specific figure today because that would be disingenuous. The change today is significant because the change today is the Government saying, we want to - over time - reduce the student contribution fee and increase grants,” he said.

Read More

Minister Harris said that “knocking €50 off” is not where “we need to get to”.

He said that he will publish a report in advance of October’s Budget which will lay out by how much the fees may be lowered.

“In advance of Budget 2023, which is October, [I will] publish the options that we can consider to better support working families.”

An additional €307m, or more than €2,000 per student, will be invested in third-level education as part of a government plan to radically reform the sector.

However, Minister Harris said that this will not mean that fees of €3,000 will fall by €2,000.

“Over time, when we put the €307m in, it will roughly equate to €2,000 extra going into each college, per student, distinct to the registration fee. On the registration fee, I think the policy shift here is significant and it will be welcomed by parents and families.

“The Government is not saying [that] the €3,000 is fine and staying forever more. The Government is accepting that the cost of college education is high and needs to come down.

“€3,000 is a hell of a lot of money for a lot of people to find.

“No minister, no matter who the minister is, can give a specific commitment in advance of the Budget, policy comes first, the policy is clear - reduce fees and increase grants,” he said.

Cabinet yesterday agreed that student loans will not form part of the funding model for the sector and instead increased investment by the taxpayer, as well as employer contributions through the National Training Fund, which will be used to fund the major overhaul of the college system.