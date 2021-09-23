Student accommodation crisis: DCU president hits out at Government’s ‘uneconomic’ Housing for All plan

The president of Dublin City University (DCU) has said a core part of the Government’s Housing for All plan aimed at solving the student accommodation crisis is “uneconomic” and would only result in rents that were “beyond the ability to pay” for most students and their families.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s Housing for All plan launched earlier this month includes proposals to lend universities money to build more accommodation. However, in a statement this morning, DCU said this was “uneconomic” and based on a “false assumption” because of escalating construction costs.

The university said the “significant crisis” in student accommodation has only been exacerbated by “the lack of a sustainable and economically viable housing model” for student accommodation both off-campus and on-campus.”

President of DCU Daire Keogh said demand is now far outstripping supply and this will inevitably create “a family-income-based barrier” for entry into Higher and Further Education.

The university said the Government needs to provide mechanisms to support the construction of additional affordable student accommodation which, in turn, would relieve pressure on housing supply.

Read More

“Even with the availability of cost effective loans from the European Investment Bank and the Housing Finance Agency, escalating construction costs mean that it is now simply uneconomic for universities to undertake the construction of student accommodation,” a statement from the university read.

Expand Close DCU president Daire Keogh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp DCU president Daire Keogh

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there are “limits” to what the Government can do to resolve the student accommodation crisis.

The Taoiseach’s comments come ahead of a ‘No Keys, No Degrees’ student protest and sleepout by the Union of Students in Ireland outside the Dáil today.

Student representatives from various colleges and universities will descend on Government buildings to demand action on the spiralling costs and lack of availability of affordable student accommodation.

DCU said it is currently experiencing unprecedented demand, with four enquiries for accommodation for every one on-campus bed available. DCU said the situation was putting “significant pressure” on students and their families. The university added that it’s “not sustainable” that local hotels and B&Bs are being used by students as a stopgap.

DCU said the cost of constructing a single additional student bed is “in excess of €150,000” and this is likely to increase further with construction sector inflation running in excess of 10pc per annum.

“The rental levels which would have to be charged to finance the construction and provide for the ongoing investment to maintain the accommodation, would be beyond the ability to pay for most students and their families,” DCU said.

Prof Keogh said solving this crisis will require “creative solutions and incentives” to make the construction and maintenance of new student accommodation “economic” and enable Universities to offer accommodation at an affordable price.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien acknowledged in a piece in the Irish Sun today that the housing crisis is impinging on students’ education in some parts of the country, and said: “that’s not okay”.

DCU Student Union President Terence Rooney said in the university’s statement that not only is accommodation unaffordable, “it’s now completely unavailable”.

“The Student Housing Crisis has been one of the main issues for students over the last few years, but it has worsened significantly this year. We are seeing B&Bs and hotels in the surrounding areas filling up to capacity as a means of emergency accommodation for students, and many students will choose to defer as attending college this year is simply unaffordable and unsustainable,” Mr Rooney said.

In the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ plan, the extension of borrowing facilities to third level institutions so they can build more accommodation is seen as a core pillar to solving the issue of supply within the student accommodation sector.

DCU have said this is a “false assumption” as cost of building and maintaining this will mean the level of rent that would have to be charged would preclude many families from accessing the accommodation.

Meanwhile, Labour housing spokesperson Senator Rebecca Moynihan said the student accommodation crisis is “another symptom of a failed approach to housing” in this country.

Senator Moynihan said the Government needs to start investing in student accommodation and stop allowing providers or colleges to treat them as “cash cows”.

“The situation we find ourselves in is a symptom of the lack of control, planning or indeed purpose with our housing strategy overall. Rather than having a coherent and cohesive plan for students, this Government is failing to manage housing on the most basic of levels. What message does this send to the young people of Ireland, the future of our country?” Senator Moynihan said.

She said that due to the pandemic, a situation has arisen where many landlords who previously offered places to students have now pivoted to using their accommodation for families.

“It’s clear that we need to take a State-led approach to delivering social and affordable housing and State-led developments of affordable student accommodation must also be a feature of this to take the seasonal pressure off the rental market,” Ms Moynihan said.

“The minister needs to consider a student cost-rental system to provide additional affordable stock through the third level institutions. We need to look at the housing stock and supply in areas of high-student density and identify areas that are under the most pressure like Waterford, Galway and Thurles.”