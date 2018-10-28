Structural problems identified at another of the 42 educational facilities

Structural problems have been identified at another of the 42 educational facilities undergoing safety checks.

The issues at Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan present a risk to the external leaf of the building, according to the Department of Education inspection team

It requires fencing and some protective decking to allow it to re-open after the mid-term break which will be put in place during the course of the next week.

However, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne has been cleared to reopen fully on Monday week.

They were among seven buildings, built by Co-Tyrone-based Western Building Systems, which were inspected yesterday.

In the other five cases, information gathered by engineers was referred back to their headquarters for further assessment and these are ongoing.

The programme of structural assessment is continuing today – and for the rest of this week – and a further update will be provided tomorrow, the Department said.

The Department is now half way through its assessment programme, which was triggered when “significant structural issues” were identified at Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan, CO Dublin.

In nine of these cases, the structural assessment and analysis is ongoing, and the outcomes elsewhere are:

Ardgillan has to use a community hall and some facilities in neighbouring schools to accommodate students who have been displaced to allow for necessary remediation works in its Phase 1 building.

Three primary schools where the first floor will be braced, and which will allow for the reopening of the ground floor, but hundreds of students will have to be accommodated elsewhere.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School

St Luke’s NS, Tyrellstow

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan

Two schools fencing around the building and some protective decking are needed to facilitate their reopening after the mid-term break and does not require pupils to be moved.

Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght

Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan

Six schools cleared to re-open as normal.

Luttrellstown Community College

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dublin 18

Broombridge Educate Together National School

Scoil Choilm, Porterstown

Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne

Gaelscoil Teach Giúise, Firhouse

Online Editors