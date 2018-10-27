Structural problems at a primary school mean that it will not be able to re-open fully after the mid-term break.

Structural issues at Dublin primary school mean it will only partially re-open after mid-term

However, five more schools have been cleared to re-open as normal following structural safety assessments conducted yesterday.

But at the 16-classroom 454 pupil, Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada , Lucan, Co Dublin, only the ground floor can reopen on Monday week.

The Department of Education provided an update of the inspection programme today, following assessment in 10 schools yesterday.

In the case of four of the 10 schools, the assessment is ongoing.

There will be a further update tomorrow based on further assessments taking place today.

Four of the 10 schools inspected yesterday have been declared fit to reopen without any intervention; Luttrellstown Community College, built in 2013; Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua (2015), Dublin; Broombridge Educate Together National School ( 2016) and Scoil Choilm, Porterstown (2013).

In a fifth school, Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght, built in 2016, the Department said structural issues were identified which presented a risk to the external leaf of the building.

This “will require intervention in the form of a fence around the school building and some protective decking. This will be put in place during the course of the mid-term break," the statement added.

The assessment of Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, which was built in 2012, identified structural issues which require both external and internal intervention.

Engineers have decided that if the first floor of the school is braced – similar to the solution announced for two primary schools in Tyrrelstown, west Dublin - the ground floor can function as normal.

The work will be done over the mid-term break, the Department said.

The Department is also seeking alternative interim accommodation for the remaining clause “with a view to ensuring that all classes can be accommodated when the school reopens on November 5".

All 42 schools being inspected were built by the same company, Western Building Systems in the past 15 years, including 30 during the period 2008-13 when there was light touch building regulation.

