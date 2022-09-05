Strike action in schools unlikely as teachers’ unions urge members to accept public sector pay deal

Industrial action across schools looks increasingly unlikely as a number of the countries main teaching unions have recommended that their members accept the proposed public sector pay deal.

The INTO is the latest union which has told its 43,000 members to vote for the deal ahead of its ballot later this month.

The online ballot of teachers will take place from Thursday, 22 September to Wednesday, 28 September and the result will be announced shortly thereafter.

The union will provide a detailed informational pamphlet which will be available online from tomorrow.

The INTO said every member will be given “ample opportunity” to make up their own mind prior to the close of poll.

INTO President John Driscoll said: “Our members are living through an incredibly difficult cost of living crisis. It was absolutely the right decision to trigger the review clause of Building Momentum, in light of the impact of spiralling inflation on workers' ability to make ends meet.

"After prolonged and intensive negotiations, we finally have proposals we can recommend, which our key negotiators believe are the best available at this time. I am urging all INTO members to support this deal by voting yes in order to secure the salary increases that have been negotiated. This union will continue working to support our members, who like all workers have been struggling for the last year.”

Under the deal struck at the end of August, public sector workers are will get pay increases of between 6.5-8pc depending on how much the earn.

Lower paid public sector workers are in line for pay rises of up to 8pc over two years.

An initial increase of 3pc backdated to February, would be followed by further increases of 2pc and 1.5pc, or a higher sum of €750 for lower paid workers.

This is in addition to 1pc or €500, whichever is greater, due at the beginning of October 2022. The minimum payment of €750 a year from next October means a total package worth 8pc to workers earning €25,000 and 7pc to a person on €37,500 a year

Siptu’s National Executive Council (NEC) has also recommended that its members accept the terms of the proposal ahead of its ballot.

Siptu said the proposals are “consistent with previous public service agreements which prioritised the position of lower and middle-income earners” and noted “the position” of the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, that “economy-wide cost of living measures would accompany pay improvements”.

"If these proposals are accepted, it will extend the current Public Service Agreement until the end of December 2023. Negotiations on a successor Agreement for 2024 and beyond will likely take place during the Summer of 2023,” a Siptu spokesperson said.

“Accordingly, the SIPTU National Executive Council recommends acceptance of these proposals in a secret ballot vote to be held over the period from Monday, 12th September to Wednesday 5th October, 2022.”