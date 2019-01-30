Stricter entry requirements for post-graduate primary teaching courses delayed for a year

Graduates who want to pursue a post-graduate course in primary teaching have been given a year’s breather before stricter entry requirements come into effect.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has announced that higher requirements in relation to Leaving Cert grades in Irish, English and maths, which were due to apply for entry in 2019, are being delayed for a year for the master’s programme.

Changes to the minimum entry requirements for all applicants to the primary teacher training programmes were announced in 2017.

Applicants to the undergraduate primary teaching BEd degree will have to meet the new requirements this year, but there is a deferral until 2020 for applicants to the Primary Professional Masters of Education (PME) .

There are 200 places available on the Primary PME across four state-funded primary teacher training colleges.

In 2018, the four colleges received about 1,617 applications - about eights applicants for each PME place – although some applicants may have applied to more than one college.

Mr McHugh said the new entry requirements were the appropriate standards “but the original timing of their introduction may have caused difficulties for some students planning for a PME as a way to launch themselves into a primary teaching career.

“We are giving those students time and clarity on the new requirements. It is the right thing to do.

“The deferral means we are allowing students the opportunity to make arrangements to ensure they have the necessary entry requirements.”

