Storm Eunice: ‘No indication school closures required at this stage’, says Department of Education

There is no indication of any school closures required as a result of Storm Eunice at this stage, the Department of Education said Wednesday night.

While the Department made no further comment on the weather threat for Friday morning, the matter will obviously be kept under review tomorrow.

The Storm Eunice orange alert is for between 5am and 11am on Friday, across the west south-west south and south-east coast, from Galway around to Wexford,

The seven counties expected to bear the brunt are Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

It is predicted to bring severe and potentially damaging winds, gusting up to 130km/h, and higher in exposed area

According to Met Eireann, some disruption is expected along with a possibility of coastal flooding.

Schools do not automatically close when a Status Orange alert is issued.

However, when Storm Barra hit in December, the Department of Education advised schools in orange warning counties.

An intervention like that from the authorities depends on the nature of the Status Orange weather event.

Status Red alerts automatically trigger school closures, but the general Status Orange advice is to be prepared and to take action if necessary, taking into account local circumstances such as whether an area is prone to flooding or on the coast.

When schools are making an assessment as to whether to close, they are told to be guided by local knowledge and experience and to take advice from the principal response agencies.

There was some criticism of the Government in December when schools were closed in Status Orange areas that were not badly affected.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision was taken because of the nature of the weather event which involved rain and snow and wind and also floods.

He said it was the first time that the Government closed schools as a result of an orange warning and it would not necessarily happen again.