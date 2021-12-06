Schools across large swathes of the country will close tomorrow because of Storm Barra.

Schools in all counties with Red and Orange weather alerts will shut.

That includes Cork, Kerry and Clare. all of which have red alert.

It also covers Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

A statement from the Department of Education said: “A Red Alert has now been issued by Met Éireann relating to severe wind for counties Clare, Kerry and Cork.

“A status orange warning has issued for counties Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Meath.

“Met Éireann has advised that there is a strong possibility that the status of parts of these counties currently in status orange are likely to change and escalate to status red.

“Due to the significant nature of Storm Barra, as forecast by Met Éireann and to give sufficient notice to schools and parents/guardians, the Department is advising that all schools covered by the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann should not open tomorrow, December 7.

“All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.”

It comes as gardaí warned against all unnecessary travel where Status Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place.

A spokesperson said: “These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.”

Bus Éireann will not operate services in an area affected by a Status Red weather warning, or travel into an affected area for the duration of the warning.

Cork, Kerry and Clare are subject to a Status Red weather warning, which automatically triggers advice to stay indoors.

Met Éireann says the storm is expected to bring severe and damaging wind gusts in excess of 130km an hour to the region.

An Orange wind warning is also in place for many western counties and some eastern counties, with a Yellow wind warning covering the rest of the country. A yellow rain warning is also in place nationwide.

Currently the Orange wind warning covers Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford.

The Yellow alert covers Louth, Wicklow, East Meath.

The decision to close a school rests with the school management, taking into consideration the full guidance and direction available from the principal response agencies, especially An Garda Síochána.

“Any decision to close is taken in the interest of child safety, having assessed the local risks and having consulted, as appropriate, with school transport operators,” the Department of Education guidance states

According to Aoife Kealy of Met Éireann “very strong winds in combination with high tides means there is a risk of large coastal waves and coastal flooding, particularly along southern and western parts of the country”.

Meanwhile, gardaí also warned homeowners to “remove or secure patio and garden furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings”.