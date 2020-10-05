'Stop thinking in two or three-week blocks' - Siptu calls for online learning at third-level until Christmas

Siptu has called for teaching and learning in third-level colleges to remain online until after Christmas.

The union, which represents between 6,000 and 7,000 academic, managerial and support staff in third-level colleges, said shifting approaches were damaging to workers and students.

Siptu Education Sector Organiser, Karl Byrne said it was time for the Government to “stop thinking in two or three-week blocks.”

He said they needed “a clear decision” and they wanted “a continuation of online teaching and learning until the Christmas break.

“We contend this will relieve excessive stress levels on both staff and students and provide much needed clarity for the sector.”

Mr Byrne said they also believed that this approach was in the best interests of the wider fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

“Our members in the sector have endured an extremely tense summer preparing for the current academic year. The constant uncertainty around the application of public health advice has exacerbated their many genuine concerns.

“We can no longer just deal with this in two to three-week blocks. What is required is a medium to long term plan for the sector.”

