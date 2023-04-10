Stop the brain drain and pay for expat teachers’ flights home to fill vacancies, says INTO leader

The Government should pay for the flights home of teachers who will return to fill a vacancy in a primary or post-primary school, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has said.

INTO general secretary John Boyle’s “bring them home” call comes amid an unprecedented shortage of teachers available to schools in Ireland, which is causing grave concern in education circles.

At the same time, thousands of Irish-trained teachers are working in the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and other countries.

Many were driven by a sense of adventure or a different lifestyle, but the housing crisis and the lure of better salaries abroad, often tax-free, are key factors.

Mr Boyle told the Irish Independent: “We need to roll out the green carpet and welcome teachers from Ireland, who are working abroad, back home.”

Commenting ahead of the INTO annual conference, he also said Education Minister Norma Foley should engage in a direct dialogue with Irish teachers living and working overseas.

“Other countries have routinely visited Ireland in recent years with recruitment drives incentivising our highly trained teachers to emigrate.

“It is beyond time for our Government to proactively counter the ongoing brain drain,” he said.

As well as paying for flights home, he called for a range of other incentives to entice Irish-trained teachers back.

On salary, he said their teaching abroad should be recognised and they should get incremental credit for every day worked outside of Ireland.

There should also be funded courses and flexible timeframes for those who need to reach the required standard of Irish to teach in a primary school.

The INTO general secretary is also urging the restoration of assistant principals’ posts in primary and special schools and a continuation of efforts to reduce Irish class sizes to EU levels. “We must do everything in our power to provide a pathway home for Irish teachers during the ongoing teacher supply crisis,” he said.

The teacher recruitment and retention crisis, as well as pay levels and workload, will be dominant themes across all three teacher union annual conferences this week.

The INTO conference starts today while the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) conferences kick off tomorrow.

Ms Foley is due to speak at all three conferences and will hear, first hand, the concerns and anger of union leaders on key issues affecting the profession.

Mr Boyle’s call for the minister and her officials to be proactive in attracting teachers home is shared by Paul Crone, director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), which represents post-primary school leaders.

Mr Crone recalled how a previous drive in 2019, when he was head of schools with City of Dublin Education and Training Board, yielded positive results. At the time, then education minister Joe McHugh travelled to the Middle East and met Irish teachers working there.

Mr Crone said he had been “plaguing” the Department of Education on the matter. “We need our teachers abroad to come back home and we need to actively pursue this,” he added.

He said schools were currently advertising positions for next year. “We will know very soon whether or not the supply of teachers is standing up. If it emerges that schools are short of staff, it is not too late to go abroad to recruit.

“As we speak, recruitment agencies from the UK and Middle East are going after our teachers. Our principals [are] trying to nail down the teachers they have,” he said.

A voluntary organisation called Turas Abhaile has been working for a number of years connecting Irish teachers abroad with jobs at home, via its website, and, at any one point, there are about 200-250 teachers registered on it.

But people familiar with its work say it needs official support, so it can improve staffing and so engage better with Irish teachers abroad with a view to encouraging them to come home.

Many post-primary schools can’t even fill permanent jobs or recruit staff for long-term substitution, such as maternity leave. In the primary sector, the main problem is substitution, both short-term, and long-term.

However, there are also vacancies for year-long fixed-term posts and some permanent positions, which was seldom seen before.

A recent ASTI survey found that almost half of second-level schools have teaching vacancies, three in four received no applications for an advertised post or posts in the current year and four in five employed a non-qualified teacher.

The unpalatable choices forced on some schools include dropping subjects, grouping higher- and ordinary-level pupils together and merging classes.

Recruitment and retention problems are most acute in Dublin, where the lack of accommodation or the cost of accommodation has left teachers unable to afford to either rent or buy.