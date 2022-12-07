‘Stay at home if you are unwell’ – HSE issues letter to schools about Strep A and viral infections

The HSE has issued advice to schools and parents about the Strep A infection and viral infections that have “significantly increased” this winter.

A letter to schools for sharing with staff and parents outlines typical symptoms, ways to prevent the spread of infection and how to deal with a case of infection.

It advises that there has been a large increase in the usual winter viral infections among children and young people while there are also concerns about the rare bacterial infection, commonly known as Group A Strep.

The letter was sent by the HSE’s Director National Health Protection, Dr Eamonn O’Moore and its National Clinical Lead Child Health Public Health Dr Abigail Collins.

They say there have been cases of serious bacterial infections, specifically Group A Strep, but add that severe infection is rare.

The letter advises that Group A Strep more commonly causes infections such as tonsillitis, scarlet fever and skin infections.

It states that Ireland has seen cases of more serious infections recently, but so far there has been “no increase compared to what we saw before the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Information about managing illnesses of concern will continue to be updated on hse.ie over coming days and weeks.

The public health chiefs attribute the rise in viral infections, including flu, to an increase in children mixing together this winter after two years of reduced social contact because of the Covid pandemic.

Symptoms of viral infections typically include runny or blocked nose, mild fever, cough and tiredness while many children will also have a generalised rash.

According to the HSE, most children with viral infections can safely be cared for at home.

Warning that children with symptoms are more likely to spread infections, the public health chiefs say the most important measure regarding any infection is to stay home if you are unwell.

They say many children might have a runny nose or a slight cough in the winter, but if a child is feeling unwell they should be at home.

“For example, a child with fever, cough and sore throat should stay at home until those symptoms have finished” the HSE advises.

In terms of infection prevention and control measures, covering coughs and sneezes and keeping hands clean, as was widely practise following the arrival of Covid, is recommended. The letter provides links to where more information can be found on the HSE.