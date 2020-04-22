State working on contingency arrangements in case Leaving Cert can’t go ahead in July - Education Minister

There is uncertainty about when the Leaving Cert will be this year due to the coronavirus crisis Photo: Garry O'Neill

Education Minster Joe McHugh has confirmed they are working on other contingency arrangements in case the Leaving Cert can’t go ahead at the end of July.

While the minister previously announced that the July/early August start was subject to public health advice, his comments today will create fresh uncertainty in the minds of exam candidates.

He has announced Wednesday July 29 as the date pencilled in for the start of the Leaving Cert exams – after which they would run through most, or all of August.

But in an interview on RTE News at One, he said it was a “legitimate question” to ask whether there was certainty about them going ahead at that time.

Mr McHugh said that they working in midst of “so many unknowns” and at all times wanted to ensure compliance with public health advice “and whatever the social distancing requirements are, we will work with them”.

Asked about a Plan B, he said they were “working on contingencies”, because there were no many unknowns and noting that some countries, such as Japan, were now dealing with a second wave of infection.

He said they had given certainty that the exams were being rescheduled from June to the end of July and while they had number of contingencies, he felt it was not fair to students to mention them .

His comments come on the heels of a Government has announcement that mass gathering of 5,000 people or more are cancelled until September.

While Leaving Cert exams do not involve congregations of the order of 5,0000, schools face major logistical challenges in conducting them while maintaining the current physical distancing requirements.

For the most popular subjects, big schools could have up to 200 Leaving Cert candidates, or even more, and exam supervisors to accommodate safely.

Mr McHugh is also facing a push back from some schools on the decision to cancel the Junior Cert June exams and replace them with school-based assessments in the next school year.

Another school has announced that its pupils won’t be asked to sit the replacement Junior Cert exams in the autumn, in a further unravelling of the plan announced by Mr McHugh.

The all-girls’ Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny is setting online exams and other assessments for its 140 third year pupils to take next moth.

It is the second school to declare that it is not fair to have exams hanging over pupils in the summer months, and at a time when households are already stressed.

Principal Shane Hallahan also said that when the school did return for the next academic year, he wanted that “we all start afresh, looking forward to the next chapter in their lives”.

He said, as of now, they did not know when they would e be able to return and what format that school will take and starting the new year with exams for students would not serve any value to our school community.

“It is more important than ever for our students in Pres to focus on their health and well-being.”

The announcement came even as Education Minster Joe McHugh was asking schools to hold off on any such decisions, pending clarity on arrangements for school-based exams in the autumn.

While the autumn exams would be school-based, the papers would be set by the State Examinations Commission (SEC). However, the Department of Education says there will be no State certification this year, which has led principals to question their value.

He effectively asked other schools to hold off making any such decisions, he said it was up for discussion at a meeting today and, conceding that “more clarity” was needed, urged schools schools “to wait for criteria and guidelines from the meeting”.

Mr Hallahan said the school had made the decision following detailed consultation with staff, board of management, respected colleagues in other schools and industry experts.

He said online exams at the end of May would account for 30pc of their final grade. A further 40pc of their grade will be an average of their performance in exams and project work to date.

And students will get a further 20pc of their grade, based on their engagement with their teachers since the school closed on Google classroom, and up to the end of May.

The criteria on which a further 10pc of their grade is still being established, but may be more reflective, Mr Hallahan said.

Explaining the decision, he said as the Junior Cert had been cancelled there is no State based certification for Junior Cycle this Year, it would essentially be school-based certification.

“We believe in the quality and professionalism of our teachers to award grades based on clearly defined criteria and using work already completed to date.

“We do not wish to see students over the summer months caught up inside preparing for exams, worrying about when they might go ahead, if they go ahead. There is already huge stress in households and we wish to try and alleviate this in some way.

He said while distance learning was working relatively successfully, it was not the same as face-to-face contact with a teacher and the school believed that their approach would help to keep third year students focused and engaged for final weeks of school term.

“Above all, we believe that the plan outlined above is in the best interests of our girls in Presentation Kilkenny. It gives them clarity in these hugely uncertain times.”

Fianna Fáil Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne called on the Minister to give absolute certainty to Junior Cert students on what his Department’s plans are for the exam.

Deputy Byrne said the mixed messages, that the exams were cancelled, that they would be held in the classroom, that schools could use the official state examinations paper if they wished or that they can correct any exams themselves, were just confusing for students, their parents and for teachers.

“The announcement that the Junior Cert would be cancelled and replaced by in classroom exams in September left more questions than answers with some schools starting to announce, in a vacuum of information, that they will now do their own thing. This isn’t good enough and is just going to lead to confusion across the board. “

He also questioned why any Junior Cert exams completed in the classroom would not be used for any form of state certification. “They need inform us of the logic behind that decision.”

