State supports for PhD researchers under review as Simon Harris promises to ‘invest in talent’

A review of State supports for PhD researchers is getting underway.

There are several thousand PhD researchers, but their terms and conditions vary depending on who is funding their work.

Most are in receipt of grants from their individual higher education college and funders such as the Irish Research Council (IRC), Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the Health Research Board (HRB), Teagasc or EU agencies.

There is no recommended minimum payment, known as a stipend, and while some may qualify for grants from the State agency, Susi, others do not.

The Department of Further and Higher Education has responsibility for about 3,100 SFI and the IRC researchers, who receive €18,500. However, in an example of the disparities, a new Government programme called Innovate for Ireland, backed by the same department, is recruiting 400 PhD researchers and offering a stipend of €28,000

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced details of the review at a meeting of the Oireachtas Education Committee and said a report was expected by early 2023.

The review will include financial supports such as stipends and Susi grants, the adequacy, consistency and equity of current arrangements, the status of PhD researchers, including an international comparison, outcomes for PhD graduates and visa requirements and duration for non-EU students.

Mr Harris said he had met researchers over the past year “who have made it clear there are a range of issues facing them. Some of these are financial but there are broader issues too”.

He said the National Strategy for Research and Innovation, published in May, aimed to maximise the impact of research and innovation on the economy and society and it committed to investing in talent, and ensuring that there were appropriate supports for researchers.

“This requires comprehensive and considerate consideration. We want Ireland to be a leader in talent. In order to do that, we have to ensure that our brightest talent can pursue their research ambitions in a supportive environment here.”