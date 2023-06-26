State should increase pay for PhD researchers to €25,000, says independent review

The State should increase the rate it pays PhD researchers to €25,000, from this September, according to an independent review.

And if it doesn’t happen in September, the new rate should be paid no later than January 1, 2024, the report states.

It is among the key findings of the initial report of the Independent National Review of State Supports for PhD Researchers, co-chaired by Dr Andrea Johnson and David Cagney.

It followed a long-running campaign about poor terms and conditions for PhD researcher on State funded programmes.

The report also acknowledged the potential ramifications of any change in the rate – known as a stipend - on public finances and “recognise that significant additional work will be needed in order give effect to such a recommendation”.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who commissioned the review, gave no immediate commitment on when the increase would be paid, but said “any budgetary implications of recommendations will be dealt with through the normal budgetary processes”.

The wide-ranging review covered a number of issues affecting PhD researchers, but initial repor has focused on financial supports, with particular regard to stipend levels, and visa challenges for researchers from outside the UE/EEA

Other matters, including whether a PhD researcher, should classified as a student or an employee, will be dealt with in the final report.

Mr Harris’ decision last November to commission the review was also a recognition that despite Ireland’s ambitions to be a leader in research and innovation, it has been out of step in terms of how it rewards talent on programmes funded by the State.

More than 3,000 researchers on programmes funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education have been paid a rate €18,500.

There is no recommended minimum payment although other researchers may receive higher grants from individual higher education colleges or other funders.

Among the other issues are that some researchers may qualify for grants from the State agency, Susi, but others do not.

Mr Harris said the report marked “an inflection point in our thinking on many critical issues for PhD researchers and how we can better support them to contribute to the realisation of Impact 2030’s vision."

He said the co-chairs of the review had prioritised pressing challenges in terms of stipend levels and the particular issues being encountered by those coming to Ireland from outside the EU or EEA.

The challenges facing international students include spousal access to the labour market and the annual costs associated with International Residency Permits.

The report recommends that Mr Harris’ department engages with the Departments of Justice and of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, with particular regard to difficulties stemming from administrative arrangements rather than legislative requirements.

Mr Harris said following publication of the initial report, the review co-chairs would now focus on how best to progress making recommendations on the outstanding elements of the terms of reference in their concluding report.

The report has been warmly welcomed by the Irish Universities’ Association (IUA), which said the recommendation to raise the national stipend level to €25,000 was “much needed”

IUA director general Jim Miley said “now government needs to ensure that budget is provided to research funders and to universities to finance this investment in our research talent and to avoid a severe reduction in postgraduate student numbers”.

Mr Miley said the proposals to resolve the visa challenges of international researchers were also welcome.

He added that the IUA looked forward to working closely with government and other stakeholders to progress this work to support our postgraduate researchers.