Stalled school building works set to resume

Work is restarting on six new school and college buildings that were hit by the collapse of the UK construction giant, Carillion.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced that arrangements are being put in place for the appointment of a replacement contractor. for projects being undertaken as part of a public private partnership (PPP), known as Schools Bundle 5.

It means the three most advanced schools, Loreto College, Wexford; Coláiste Raithín, Bray, and Ravenswell Primary School, Bray can be completed by the end of August. In the case of the three other buildings, Tyndall College, Carlow, Carlow Institute of Further Education, and Eureka Secondary School, Kells, preliminary work will be undertaken during the summer with a view to completion by the end of December.

The new arrangements follow a retendering process and Mr Bruton said they provided for a contractor to be mobilised in the coming days and for work to recommence on site in the coming weeks. The minister’s announcement followed confirmation from the Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF), a major partner in the PPP venture, and the lenders of the appointment of a replacement contractor.

The completion of the schools was delayed due to the liquidation of Carillion Construction Ltd in January, and the subsequent examinership and liquidation of Carillion’s Irish sub-contractor, Sammon.

Online Editors