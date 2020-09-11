Spectacular leap in CAO as several courses now require minimum points of over 600

There were spectacular increases in CAO points today on the back of the highest Leaving Cert grades in history.

The big leaps saw several courses requiring minimum points in excess of 600 this year, including four in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and two in University College Dublin (UCD).

But there was comfort too with points for large intake Arts degree course dropping or staying relatively stable.

The CAO made a record 53,815 offers in Round 1, up from 51,513 last year. It includes 47,162 offers for honours degree (Level 8) courses, up 4,311 on last year.

Among Level 8 applicants, 37,678 received their top choice, up on last year’s 24,458. However, although the number is up in absolute terms, the proportion receiving their first preference has dipped form 53pc to 52pc.

Some 80pc of Level 8 applicants received one of top three choices, also down slightly from last year, when it was 81pc.

At Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate), 90pc received an offer today, and 98pc received one of their top three choices, comparable with last year.

But many hard-working students were disappointed, despite the creation of 2,225 additional places in the last fortnight to adjust for the exceptional circumstances this year.

Taking other initiatives into account, the number of third level places has risen by an unprecedented 12pc as compared with last year - up by about 6,300.

The opening of extra places has had a dampening effect on the points climb for some courses, but nonetheless, there have been big increases.

The four in Trinity that topped the 600 point mark were Management Science and Information Systems Studies (613, up 24 points); Dental Science (613, up 23); Law and Business (602, up 26) Law and Political Science (602, up 35).

In UCD, entry to Economics & Finance needed 613 points, up from 601 last year, with Actuarial & Financial Studies now at 601.

UCD has increased the numbers in both degrees which means that 105 students in these two classes will have a minimum of those points.

Breaking the 600 points barrier is significant because, traditionally, it was the maximum score possible on the CAO scale, but the introduction of 25 bonus points for a minimum 40pc in Maths Higher Level pushed the ceiling up to 625. Last year, for the first time, points went above 600 for a course.

At Trinity, around 80pc of courses, across all subject areas, saw points rise, by an average 27.

The biggest rise in Ireland’s oldest university was in Drama and Theatre studies, up 69 to 564, sparking speculation of a Normal People effect.

Round 1 points are up in almost 90pc of UCD undergraduates programmes - and significantly in most cases.

But there will be delight at the drop for some of its most popular courses: Arts, Humanities and Modern Languages. UCD Arts with 445 places is down to 310 points, Humanities is down to 340 points and Modern Languages is down to 303.

Meanwhile, at Maynooth University, which has the biggest Arts intake in the country, points rose only slightly to 318, up two from last year.

The exceptional across-the-board points jumps reflect an extraordinary year when traditional exams were replaced by calculated grades, leading to a 4.4pc average rise in Leaving Cert scores.

At UCD the most significant increases were Social Policy & Sociology (378, up 58 on the final round 2019); Midwifery, 489 (up 80 on the final round in 2019) and Physiotherapy (542, up 56 on the final round in 2019.)

Where the number of places increased, such as engineering, science, computer science, they rose by a more modest amount.

In UCD Commerce, cut-off points today are 521*, up 23 from last year’s final round, despite the provision of 14 extra places bring intake to 234.

Also at UCD:

Engineering: places up 54 to 319 and points up 20 (from final round 2019) to 531

Science: places up 20 to 422 and points up 12 from (final round 2019) to 533 and

Computer Science: places up 10 to 115 and points up 22 (from final round 2019) to 510

UCD increased its first year places for CAO applicants by 7pc for this autumn, bringing the number up to 4,462, including 177 new places specifically added to help adjust for grade inflation.

At Maynooth University, first year numbers are increasing to over 3,400 students, with increased places in a range of disciplines, such as computer science, law, business and science.

Because of the demand, Maynooth is introducing an additional class group for its BEd degree, offered by Froebel Department of Primary and Early Childhood Education, bringing the number of places to 84 for this intake.

Maynooth also saw with high levels of interest in its new BSc Biological & Geographical Sciences focussing on aspects of climate change.

At NUI Galway, where the intake is rising to 3,500 first year, points have risen across many of its programmes, with a significant surge for Nursing, Health Sciences, Medicine and Psychology courses.

Other areas seeing an increase in points include Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) programmes. Law, Accounting and Business

Further and Higher Education, Research Simon Harris TD extended congratulations to students who received their first round offers.

He said it had been an immensely difficult year for students and he hoped that the additional places will alleviate some of the pressure.

“These additional places mean significantly more applicants have received offers of places at this stage this year and more students will be admitted to college in the coming weeks than in any previous year,” he said.

The minister welcomed the fact that the proportion of applicants receiving an offer of one of their top three preferences was stable between years, despite strong competition.

“Today is of course a difficult day for some who will be disappointed. I would encourage those students to take some time, take stock and consider the many options available to them. Education is a lifelong process and there are a variety of learning pathways available to students ,” he said.

Commenting on the roll out of CAO offers for Leaving Cert students this afternoon, Clive Byrne, Director, National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals said:

“On behalf of all school leaders and the NAPD, I would like to congratulate all those Leaving Cert students who have received CAO first round offers this afternoon.

“In an unprecedented year, our Leaving Cert class of 2020 has shown great reserve and determination in getting to this point. Today represents an important milestone in the transition from secondary to third level education and beyond.

