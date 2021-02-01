Special schools opening from February 11 with 50pc student attendance, under revised plan

The reopening of special schools and special classes in mainstream primary schools has been agreed for the coming weeks.

Special schools are expected to reopen on Thursday February 11 and that special classes in mainstream schools will open on Monday February 22.

The Irish National Teachers’ Union (INTO) and Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants (SNAs) have both given their backing to plans.

The deal comes after two previous attempts collapsed.

Read More

This resumption will start with the partial reopening of special schools, where there may be a maximum of 50pc of pupils attending on alternate days.

A same approach will apply to special classes mainstream schools. These classes have a maximum of six pupils each and half will be in on alternate days.

Detailed plana will be circulated to schools tomorrow.

They will include detailed information on the steps which need to be taken for the planned resumption of in-school support for pupils with special educational needs.

Leaving Cert results support line The National Parents CouncilPost Primary (NPCPP) freephone Leaving Cert Helpline - 180 265 165 - isreopening for four days to give advice to students and parents. The operating hours are: - Tuesday, February 2: 2pm - 7pm

- Wednesday, February 3: 10am - 5pm

- Thursday, February 4: 10am - 5pm

- Friday, February 5: 10am - 5pm After-hours callers: Leave voicemail to receivecall-back. Members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors willprovide one-to-one support to callers on issues around all aspects of the Leaving Cert 2020, reviews and rechecks, CAO applications, non-CAO options. A representative of the grants agency SUSI will alsobe on hand to answer any questions in relation to grant applications. The helpline is sponsored by the Department ofEducation, Independent Newspapers and Independent.ie, and supported by SUSI and the GAA. Read More

Online Editors