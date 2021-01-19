Special school teachers offered extra subsidies for childcare and flexibility on leave in bid to reopen schools this week

Special school teachers have been offered extra State subsidies for childcare costs and flexibility on leave under a Government deal aimed at getting vulnerable children back to school this week.

Special school teachers who are pregnant can also temporarily work from home as part of a package offered to teacher unions by Education Minister Norma Foley.

The same package is being offered to Special Needs Assistants (SNAs).

The minister has sought to address the concerns raised by teachers ahead of plans to reopen special schools on Thursday.

Read More

A Government source said the minister is eager to get the most vulnerable children in society back to school this week but added that they cannot offer the unions much more than what is in the proposed package.

The package includes an increase in subsidies for childcare costs for teachers working in special schools. Flexibility will also be offered on parental and personal leave which means teachers can take extra time off even if they have used up all their allocated days.

Pregnant teachers will also be able to choose to work from home under the deal the Government hope will be agreed by unions this evening.

Thursday had been earmarked for students in special classes to return to classes. However, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa raised concerns about the plan.

Yesterday, the INTO called on Government to reconsider plans to resume special education on Thursday.

The union said teachers’ safety concerns had not been adequately addressed at a public health webinar organised by Ms Foley.

The INTO accused the Education Minister of not engaging with teacher representatives. However, a Government source insisted they have been in daily contact with the unions on this issue for weeks.

There have been on-going disagreements between the unions and the Government over plans to reopen schools during the third wave of Covid-19.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) prevented Leaving Cert students returning after Christmas. The Cabinet is set to review the closure of schools on January 31.

Read More

Online Editors