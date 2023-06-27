Some unexpected twists in Applied Maths for Leaving Cert students

This was the first year of the new applied maths exam and some questions at higher level were very similar to the sample paper, while others offered new and unexpected twists, according to teacher Brendan Williamson.

Mr Williamson, of The Institute of Education, Dublin said it combined elements of the old and new course in a way that required students to know the full breadth of the course.

“Students could no longer focus on only a handful of topics at the expense of the rest, assured that that would be sufficient. The modern paper mixes topics together in way that requires a strong grasp of all elements,” he said.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exam spokesperson Tony Magennis said the feedback from students was “generally good”.

Mr Magennis, of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) said students he spoke to mentioned being pleased with the questions on networks and graphs.

Mr Williamson said Q1 offered a nice introduction to the paper, bearing a a similarity to the sample paper with instructions that “were generous in their clarity”.

Q 2 started with Dijkstra’s algorithm, which, Mr Williamson said was “a rather standard and expected element of the course”.

He said while the “underlying mechanics of the question was clear and familiar, but students would likely have preferred fewer points and smaller numbers for ease.

He said part (b) on collisions was reminiscent of questions from the old syllabus but trimmed to accommodate the modern timing of the exam.

Mr Williamson regarded Q3, on circular motion, as “a tough question” that he felt would likely be skipped by most students.

While it drew on a topic from the old syllabus, “the particulars of the question were novel and complicated the matter, such that a generally unpopular topic became even more unpalatable,” he said.

Mr Williamson Q4 “looked like it might follow suit, with its mention of “buoyancy” evoking the topic of hydrostatics. However, this was a vocabulary issue rather than a mathematical one, so anyone breaking down the question’s information would be able to parse out the core concepts.”

“While question 3’s circular motion was off putting, the linear motion of question 4(b) was particularly manageable but arithmetic heavy, again requiring students to mechanistically work through the task,” he said.

He said the final half of the paper was “a fine balance of familiarity and challenge”.

“Questions 6 and 9 were very similar to the sample papers, so students who had worked on them will likely be relieved. The former question asked about second order inhomogeneous difference equations, which might cause some moments of pause but, as with every challenge on this paper, when considered as part of an ensemble shouldn’t cause much trouble.

Mr Williamson said “pleasingly question 7 offered students the choice between Prim or Kruskal’s algorithm” but later stages of the question offered a curveball that might have spooked some, as it required a more common sense approach than strictly methodological approach.”

Students wondering where dot products would make their debut found them in Q8 on projectile, he said.

He said that Q10 had the expected first order difference equation. “The latter part of this question saw a return to circular motion and, while the algebra may have spooked students, the mechanics of this question were similar to those in previous years, unlike its counterpart in question 3.”

In an overall verdict, he described it as “a fair but challenging paper that fused material into a new way of examining applied maths.

“Students would have found some questions much more time-consuming than others and the consideration of which questions to answer was much more involved than previous years. “There were lots of opportunities for students to earn marks, in particular for those aiming for the H3/4 will find lots on the table. The top scorers will be those who could draw on the full range of the course”.