Some teachers want schools to close early for Christmas – is it likely to happen and what do parents think?

The TUI says it would give everyone more time to restrict their movements before meeting up with family over the festive period – but not everyone agrees

Educationalists always say that every school day counts Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

So, who thinks closing schools early for Christmas is a good idea?

The TUI, one of the unions representing post-primary teachers.

The union says everyone in school is exhausted and giving them an early Christmas pressie by way of an extra two days’ holidays – closing on Friday, December 18 – would raise spirits.

