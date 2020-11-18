Some teachers want schools to close early for Christmas – is it likely to happen and what do parents think?

So, who thinks closing schools early for Christmas is a good idea?

The TUI, one of the unions representing post-primary teachers.

The union says everyone in school is exhausted and giving them an early Christmas pressie by way of an extra two days’ holidays – closing on Friday, December 18 – would raise spirits.

It also argues that it would allow more time for teachers and pupils – who, at a combined one million people are a significant proportion of the population – to restrict movements before getting together with granny and grandad for a festive gathering. That’s if the public health advice allows such family meet-ups.

What about the other teacher unions?

The ASTI and INTO haven’t joined the call. There are differing views within the teaching profession about the idea, and many don’t support it, which would explain why there isn’t an across-the-board demand for it among the unions.

Has anyone run this by parents?

The TUI proposal is the first they have heard of it. The group representing parents of post-primary pupils certainly doesn’t favour it.

So, is it likely to happen?

Hardly, unless the Government and public health expert s advise it as part of wider package to cover the Christmas period. Education Minister Norma Foley has ruled it out,unless public health advice changes. Parents are against it and, if the unions don’t have a common position on the matter, it reduces the level of pressure on the minister.

Surely two extra days at Christmas would be a small token of appreciation for the huge effort that principals and teachers have put into reopening schools, and keeping them safe?

Educationalists always say that every school day counts and, and there is already lots of catching up to do after the huge disruption to teaching and learning earlier this year. There would be particular concern for sixth years who are facing the Leaving Cert in June and are anxious to ensure that they cover the curriculum sufficiently ahead of the exams.

Could individual schools take their own decision to close early?

No, The standardised school year fixes the dates for the Christmas break for all schools. Interestingly, one of the issues that gave rise to the introduction of the standardised school year was a practice among some schools to start the Christmas holidays early. One year, school inspectors went out to visit schools to ensure they were still open on the final day of term.