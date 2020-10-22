Some schools may be forced to close Friday after hand sanitiser subject of safety alert

A hand sanitiser on the list for use in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is the subject of a safety alert.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a product recall notice for Virapro.

It could force some schools to close tomorrow, or to close early.

The supplier Virapro (PCS100409), was one of 11 on the multi supplier framework for PPE for education settings.

The Department of Education is informing all schools to check whether they have used this supplier and have stocks of this product.

If a school that is impacted judges it necessary to do so, they can choose to close for the day on Friday, or to close early, the Department said.

If a school is having difficulty sourcing replacement hand sanitiser, they should contact the Department on the Covid-19 helpline and email address supplied to schools.

Additional funding will be provided to schools to enable them to purchase the necessary supplies from an alternative supplier.

The Department of Agriculture said it had removed the product from the Biocidal Product Register due to possible public health concerns.

“Tests by the Department show that some of the sanitiser on sale does not comply with regulations governing the content and efficacy of such products. Some of the product contains methanol rather than ethanol.”

The Department said that prolonged use of such sanitiser may cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

“This product may not remain on the market or be made available for use. The company involved has been instructed by the Department to initiate an immediate recall of all product.

“Members of the public are advised to stop using this sanitiser with immediate effect. A Department investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

