Some parents say they ‘won’t send children to school’ if they have to wear a mask

Some parents of primary pupils may not send their school if they have to wear a mask, according to the National Parents’ Council Primary (NPC).

The council has received more calls on this than any other issue, with at least 1,300 logged by mid-afternoon today, according to NPC CEO Áine Lynch.

“No one rang to say they were happy; they were all saying they were very upset, very concerned” said Ms Lynch.

The Government has yet to take a decision on the recommendation from Nphet that children from third class up should wear masks, and the Cabinet will discuss it on Tuesday.

Ms Lynch said a recommendation or advice on mask wearing for children was one thing “but a situation that takes choice away from parents would be a problem.”

She said they would “hate to see that, after working so long to keep schools open, something would happen that would create a situation where parents would feel that they didn’t want to send their children to school.”

Post-primary pupils are required to wear masks, with exemptions for students with certain medical conditions or because of an additional need, but Ms Lynch said the calls they received were not confined to parents of such children.

She said parents wanted to know the reason for such a dramatic change because there was no evidence provided that anything has changed for young children.

“They haven’t been given any new evidence, they have just been told that it was recommended by Nphet. I have never seen parents so exercised. They are saying if it happens they won’t send their children to school.”

She said the recommendation was made without a review by the expert group in the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), which had previously advised Nphet against mask wearing for primary aged children.

Ms Lynch said there was “very good evidence based reasons as to why young children don’t need to wear masks and in a lot of cases where young children should not wear masks.”

Ms Lynch said parents were having difficulty with, on the one hand, Nphet saying that schools were safe and that transmission was in the community, and then recommending mask wearing by children

“Where is the evidence to say that mask wearing is the thing that will make the difference.” she said.