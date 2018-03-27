Some Junior Cert students face economics exam delay due to shortage of examiners
Some Junior Cert pupils face a delay in completing their home economics practical this year because of a shortage of examiners.
The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed that tests are being rescheduled for a “small number of schools”.
All schools were due to complete the practicals in a fortnight, starting April 9, but some are being rescheduled for the week beginning April 23.
The disruption comes amid growing problems over the availability of teachers to conducts oral and practicals for the Leaving and Junior Cert.
Teacher shortages mean schools are increasingly reluctant to release staff for this work and home economics is one of the subjects where there is an acute shortage.
Teacher unions also say that pay rates for this work are no incentive. They will soon be submitting a claim for restoration of rates cut during the recession, along with an increase, said Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) deputy general secretary Diarmuid de Paor.
