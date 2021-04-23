SNAs to be afforded same breastfeeding breaks as school teachers 

New mothers working as special needs assistants (SNAs) will now be entitled to the same breastfeeding breaks as teachers.

For years, SNAs got just a quarter of the time their counterparts did to pump breast milk during their working day.

Trade union Fórsa, which represents more than 12,000 SAs, took a case to the Workplace Relations Commision (WRC) after it emerged SNAs only had breastfeeding breaks for 26 weeks, whereas teachers were allowed breaks until their baby was two years old.

The agreement will now see SNAs being able to avail of daily breastfeeding breaks for 104 weeks.

Fórsa official Shane Lambert said breastfeeding policy should be indiscriminate in its application and should apply to all female employees equally: “We pursued this because there’s no rational argument that can be made to state that a teacher and their child have a greater need or warrant any different treatment to an SNA and their child.

“The needs of the children should be considered equal and as such, clearly, so should the provisions, so this is a welcome and entirely appropriate result,” he said.

The agreement will come into effect for the new school year in September.

Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike added that the union has raised concern on the discriminate treatment of SNAs in comparison to their colleagues, and has flagged an increasing number of issues arising out of this disparity in recent months:

“We continue to work to represent SNAs and raise issues on behalf of members to bring an end to these discriminatory practices, so that staff can focus on providing and resuming their vital services without unnecessary hindrances,” he said.

Limerick Labour councillor Conor Sheehan, who raised the issue in 2019, welcomed the outcome.