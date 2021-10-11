Smaller primary class sizes to be delivered in Budget

Primary class sizes will come down next September, tomorrow’s Budget will announce.

It is the second year in a row that class sizes will reduce in a slow but steady move to ease the most overcrowded classrooms in the EU.

The Budget will also see an increase of more than 1,000 special needs assistants and more than 400 special education teachers to keep pace with demand for resources in this area.

The class size cut will come via an increase in the pupil/teacher ratio, and will bring the average class size to below 23:1. It currently stands at 23.3:1 and was 24:1 a year ago.

Class sizes in Ireland will still be ahead of international average of 20:1 in to EU and 21:1 In the developed world, but will be heading in the right direction.

There will be a ready supply of teachers to fill the new posts as primary pupil enrolments are falling and smaller classes provide opportunities to retain jobs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made smaller primary classes one of his election promises in 2020.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has long campaigned for a reduction to 20:1 to improve prove the education service delivered to children.

Apart from the educational benefits, particularly for younger pupils, the Covid-19 crisis has pointed to the practical public health reasons for smaller classes.

Last year, 85pc of primary pupils in Ireland were taught in classes above the European average and 14pc of pupils were in supersized classrooms of more than 30 pupils.