Smaller classes in post-primary schools essential after Covid, says ASTI

Smaller classes will be the most important area for investment in schools after the pandemic, according to members of the second-level teachers’ union, ASTI.

Most teachers and principals responding to a survey have identified reduced class sizes as the priority issue to be addressed.

Their views emerged in a recent poll by the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) and the research and marketing company, Red C.

ASTI members also want more support for students with emotional and behavioural difficulties and reduced teacher workloads .

In the survey, 63pc agreed that smaller classes were fundamental to supporting teachers’ work post-pandemic.

The survey, conducted in February, attracted responses from 2,527 ASTI members .

ASTI president Ann Piggott pointed to research carried out last year showing that the majority of Junior Cycle classes were above the EU and OECD class size averages.

“This means that many students are not getting the individual attention they deserve,” she said

Ms Piggott said differentiated teaching – where tuition is tailored to meet individual needs - was the foundation of inclusive education, but was problematic in overcrowded classes.

She said large class sizes also impeded the use of diverse teaching methodologies which were very much required for teaching the new Junior Cycle.

The provision of IT devices to students was identified by teachers as the best way of integrating IT in education.

Training for students on how to use IT and software, better broadband in schools and free broadband for students outside of schools would also improve the integration of IT, teachers agreed.

On concerns for student wellbeing, 57pc said access to dedicated mental health services outside of school was essential for students to be well and effective learners

Almost half, 49pc, of teachers agreed that guidance counselling services within schools need to be bolstered.

Training for teachers in how better to support students with emotional and behavioural disorders is another priority.

Ms Piggott said the message from the survey was that “teachers are saying is that there can be no business as usual when our schools re-open”.

“Before the pandemic, Ireland came Last out of 36 countries for investment in second-level education as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) This gross underfunding of our schools needs to be rectified,” she said.

Ms Piggott said young people had experienced significant school closures , uncertainty about exams, emotional upheaval, digital poverty, changes to family circumstances and more.

“We need to do much better for our young people post-pandemic. We must build school communities which are more resilient and supportive than ever before,” she said.

