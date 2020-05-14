| 13°C Dublin

Smaller classes and half days - how primary schools won't be able to fully reopen in September

Katherine Donnelly Email

Primary pupils will only be able to return to school part-time in Autumn if current social distancing and other public health restrictions are in place, teachers and school managers warn.

After months of closure, with parents struggling to keep learning going at home and children feeling the loss of school, it is a bleak scenario.

But key education stakeholders raise the spectre of schools re-opening with reduced numbers at any one time, and individual pupils returning on a half day, day on/off, half week on/half week off or week on/week off basis.