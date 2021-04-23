Small number of Leaving Cert students had exam appeals upgraded as 2021 candidates to confirm choice between accredited grades or written exams

A small number of students were upgraded in their Leaving Cert written exams after appealing their results.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) confirmed 284 candidates from the 2020 cohort made 468 appeal applications across 28 subjects after results were issued on February 2.

A total of 50 results were upgraded across 15 subjects and nobody received a downgrade.

The number of upgrades represents 10pc of all appeals. By comparison, the number of upgrades awarded in 2019 represented 17pc of all appeals.

Students due to sit their Leaving Cert this year are now being asked to finalise their choice of examinations.

The candidate self-service portal will be open from 12pm on Tuesday, April 27 until 6pm on Friday, April 30.

Candidates made their preliminary choices in early March, with over nine in 10 Leaving Cert students have signed up for accredited grades and/or exams this year.

The portal allows the 63,000 sixth year students to indicate whether they want to sit the traditional exams or opt for accredited grades - or both. They can also select the level at which they wish to be assessed.

This second phase requires them to review and confirm their final options for each subject. Candidates taking examinations will be able to change their subject level on the day of the examinations.

However, the level in each subject which candidates select now will be their final level for the purposes of accredited grades.



