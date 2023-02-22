Single-sex secondary schools deliver no ‘academic advantage’ for pupils – study

About one-third of Irish teens are in single-sex second-level schools. Stock image

There is no “academic advantage” to attending a single-sex school in Ireland, according to new research.

While pupils in single-sex schools typically score higher in assessments than their co-educational peers, differences may be linked to a student’s background, the study found.

“Children in single-sex schools tend to come from households with higher socio-economic backgrounds who tend to perform better in school in any case,” said Dr Darragh Flannery of the University of Limerick (UL).

“On average, there is no significant difference in academic performance for girls or boys attending single-sex schools compared to their mixed-schooling peers,” he said.

The research, a joint project between Dr Flannery of UL’s Department of Economics and Professor José Clavel of the University of Murcia in Spain, has been published in the British Educational Research Journal.

The study, ‘Single-sex schooling, gender and education performance’, is based on a sample of nearly 5,000 15-year-olds from the 2018 Irish wave of the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) dataset.

PISA examines how well students can apply what they know in maths, reading and science and also includes extensive information about individual students and the schools they attend.

An analysis of the PISA raw data for Ireland shows significant gaps in outcomes in reading, science, and maths, with pupils in single-sex schools performing better.

But once account is taken of factors such as socio-economic background of the student, the quality of teaching material available to the school and whether the school is disadvantaged, the gaps are not significant.

“Our analysis shows no evidence of an academic advantage to attending a single-sex school for boys or girls in Ireland,” said Dr Flannery, a senior lecturer in UL’s Kemmy Business School.

He said the differences in raw scores seemed to be driven by what is known as ‘selection effects’.

About one-third of Irish teens are in single-sex second-level schools, most under Catholic patronage.

The study found that these schools tend to be more urban-based, have fewer problems with staff shortages, higher student-to-staff ratios and higher levels of parental engagement, and were less likely to be disadvantaged.

Girls in single-sex schools had the highest average socio-economic status, according to the PISA data for Ireland.

Other research points to how students in single-sex schools are more likely to be in a school actively chosen by their parents and that those from higher professional backgrounds are more likely to be attending school outside their local areas than those from other social classes.

“This implies some degree of social gradient in the social mix of single-sex schools versus other school types,” the research report states.

Single-sex versus mixed-sex schooling is a source of debate in many countries, but Dr Flannery said there was limited evidence around the relationship between attending a single-sex school and academic performance.

He said that, in Ireland, the high proportion of second-level pupils attending a single-sex school provided an interesting setting for exploring the outcomes.

The findings broadly mirror recent research from University College Dublin, which concluded that attending a fee-charging school did not greatly enhance a student’s chances of getting into a high-points university course.

That study, led by Dr Michael O’Connell of the UCD School of Psychology, found that the better grades achieved by these students was more likely associated with the student’s own ability.

It suggested that a higher ‘prior ability’ noted in children attending fee-charging schools may be associated with coming from, typically, higher-educated and more affluent backgrounds, and the educational benefits that can bring.